Best travel coffee mugs for 2021

Looking to take your hot coffee or tea on the go during this chilly season? Because we'd never dare ask you to skip out on your morning caffeine ritual, we would like to recommend you look into purchasing a reusable cup in the form of a portable coffee mug -- it's the environmentally conscious way for coffee drinkers to partake without sacrificing any of the function or pleasure.

Even better, a trusty reusable coffee mug made of glass, stainless steel or ceramic can often be used at your favorite coffee shop. Some shops even offer a discount for bringing your own mug.

And if you're avoiding coffee shops at the moment to save money, making your own brew at home and toting it in a chic coffee tumbler is an even smarter way to avoid the single-use plastic and disposable cups piling up in landfills. Plus, making your own hot beverage at home ensures everything is the exact right temperature before it hits your portable coffee mug.

You've probably already made the switch to a reusable water bottle, so a reusable coffee mug may be just the ticket for that morning cuppa. But are you in the market for a stainless steel mug? Or a ceramic travel mug with a flip lid? There are just so many options. That's why we've done the legwork to determine which is the best travel coffee mug. Whether you're looking for reusable mugs that fit into a standard cup holder or an accessory with modern flair, these sleek, sturdy, safe and stylish coffee cup options are made from hard plastic, glass or metal and engineered to hold both a hot beverage or cold beverage -- because iced coffee season never ends. So, keep your tea and coffee hot for hours, an iced drink chilled for just as long and start sipping. Insulation technology has come so far.

Now playing: Watch this: Atomo: Coffee made without coffee beans

Read more: Great gifts for coffee lovers

Amazon Coffee drinkers rejoice! Imagine the amazing insulated power of a Yeti cooler -- they're the standard for fishermen and people who like the outdoors -- but as an insulated mug in the palm of your hand. This double-walled vacuum insulation stainless tumbler has great insulation. It keeps your morning coffee piping hot and safe well into the afternoon and the genius magnet sliding lid comes apart when it's time to throw it all in the dishwasher to clean (yes, this baby is dishwasher safe), should that be an option. This insulated coffee mug is also the perfect size for most car cup holders when you're driving through the great outdoors -- or just, um, to the office. Also available in a standard mug size with handle.

Amazon If you're picky about your coffee, you probably have opinions on reusable coffee mugs, too. This durable super-chic to-go mug comes in neutral shades and has a stainless steel insulated cup that keeps coffee or tea safe at the same temp for up to six hours. Yasssss. The lid spins off to reveal an opening that you can sip from at any angle and the sleek design on this coffee travel mug is totally museum-worthy.

Amazon No shame if you're the coffee drinker who gets more coffee on their sleeve with coffee stains than in their mouth whenever you're carrying a cup on the go. Thankfully, the spill proof lid (maybe you've heard of Contigo's Autoseal technology? It's good. Real good.) on this reusable coffee canteen -- which holds 16 ounces of hot coffee, cold brew or tea -- will keep your coffee safe and leak proof. It's also slim enough to fit in a car cup holder, which means even the bumpiest of rides won't threaten the heat of your morning brew. You can practically take this cup of coffee with you anywhere.

Amazon This attractive 18-ounce insulated tumbler comes in a ton of amazing shades and designs, but it's not just a pretty face: This insulated travel mug is made from durable stainless steel and is triple-walled with insulation so that you'll never get condensation on your hands. But also, did we mention that it's p-r-e-e-e-e-e-t-t-y? Use this gorgeous and reusable coffee cup around the house to drink hot or cold beverages and find one that matches your decor (yes, that's a thing). Heads up, you have to purchase the lid separately if you want to take this one on the go.

Amazon This is the travel mug for when your work bag is already loaded with notebooks, an iPad, your laptop and a million random receipts from heaven knows where. Made out of super-light, leak-proof BPA-free silicone, this travel coffee cup collapses to just 2.5 inches thick, meaning you can tote it practically anywhere without adding bulk to your bag. Plus, when your beverage needs a heat, it's microwave-safe. Hot tip: This Stojo collapsible cup also comes with a straw for when the iced coffee season hits and you want to swap a piping hot drink like hot java to a cold drink like cold brew, cold coffee or iced latte.

Amazon This stylish sipper holds 12 ounces of your beverage of choice and is made in the USA from soda-lime glass, which means it's easily recyclable when you're done with it eventually. It's safe to microwave, in case you want your beverage piping hot and even though it's glass, it's lightweight enough to carry with you on your morning coffee run. Thankfully, the cork band keeps your hands safe from burning and the BPA-free lid and plug are dishwasher-safe.

This article was written by Julie Vadnal. It was originally published earlier, but has been updated.

More for coffee and other beverage enthusiasts

Read more on Chowhound