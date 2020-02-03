Best travel coffee mugs for 2020

We'd never dare ask you to skip out on your morning caffeine ritual, but surely there's a more environmentally-conscious way to partake without sacrificing any of the function or pleasure. Recycling is great, but bringing a trusty reusable coffee mug made of glass, stainless steel or other eco-friendly cups to your favorite java shop or making your own brew at home and toting it in a chic coffee tumbler is an even smarter way to avoid the single-use plastic and disposable cups piling up in landfills. Bonus: Many coffee shop locations give you a discount for bringing your own coffee mugs.

We've selected some of our favorites to help you find the very best in reusable coffee mugs and cups that stay insulated. Whether you're looking for reusable coffee mugs and cups that fit into car cup holders or something with a modern flair, these sleek, sturdy, safe and stylish coffee mug options are made from hard plastic, glass or metal and engineered to hold a hot beverage or cold beverage, keeping your tea and coffee hot for hours and an iced drink chilled for just as long.

So, do the environmentally-conscious thing and bring one of these reusable travel mugs with you next time you make a coffee run. The planet -- and your wallet -- will thank you.

Amazon Imagine the amazing insulated power of a Yeti cooler -- they're the standard for fishermen and people who like the outdoors -- but in the palm of your hand. This double-walled tumbler keeps your morning coffee hot and safe well into the afternoon, and the genius magnet sliding lid comes apart when it's time to throw it all in the dishwasher to clean, should that be an option. It's also the perfect size for most car cup holders when you're driving through the great outdoors -- or just, um, to the office. Also available in a standard mug size with handle.

Amazon If you're picky about your coffee, you probably have opinions on reusable coffee mugs, too. This durable super-chic to-go mug comes in neutral shades and has a stainless steel insulated cup that keeps everything safe at the same temp for up to six hours. Yasssss. The lid spins off to reveal an opening that you can sip from at any angle, and the sleek design is totally museum-worthy.

Amazon No shame if you're the coffee drinker who gets more coffee on their sleeve than in their mouth whenever you're carrying a cup on the go. Thankfully, the spill proof lid on this reusable coffee canteen will keep your coffee safe -- and it's also slim enough to fit in a car cup holder, which means even the bumpiest of rides won't threaten the heat of your morning brew. You can practically take this cup of coffee with you anywhere.

Amazon This attractive 18-ounce insulated tumbler comes in a ton of amazing shades and designs, but it's not just a pretty face: It's made from durable stainless steel and is triple-walled so that you'll never get condensation on your hands. But also, did we mention that it's p-r-e-e-e-e-e-t-t-y? Use this gorgeous and reusable coffee cup around the house and find one that matches your decor (yes, that's a thing). Heads up, you have to purchase the lid separately if you want to take this one on-the-go.

Amazon This is the travel mug for when your work bag is already loaded with notebooks, an iPad, your laptop and a million random receipts from heaven-knows-where. Made out of super-light, leak-proof BPA free silicone, it collapses to just 2.5 inches thick, meaning you can tote it practically anywhere without adding bulk to your bag. And when your beverage needs a heat, it's microwave safe. Hot tip: This Stojo collapsible cup also comes with a straw for when the iced coffee season hits.

Amazon This stylish 12-ounce sipper is made in the USA from soda-lime glass, which means it's easily recyclable when you're done with it eventually. It's safe to microwave, and even though it's glass, it's lightweight enough to carry with you on your morning coffee run. Thankfully, the cork band keeps your hands safe from burning and the BPA free lid and plug are dishwasher safe.

