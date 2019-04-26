The best tech you can get for under $30

It's almost May, which means Mother's Day and graduation season is upon us. But whether you're shopping for affordable gifts -- or just shopping! -- we've updated our list of favorite products available for under $30 (before tax!) below.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Roku Express for $29Sarah Tew/CNET
Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price.
Read more: Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streaming device is best for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube in 2019?
Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker for $23David Carnoy/CNET
If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, it's splashproof and you can choose from four different colors.
Read more: See our picks for the best mini Bluetooth speakers
Wyze Cam for $26Sarah Tew/CNET
Home security cameras are cheaper than ever, but if you want a great starter model for under $30, this Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice.
Anker PowerCore Fusion battery pack for $26Anker
This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. It's now available in white and lipstick red for $30, too.
Read more: See our picks for the best battery packs for iPhone
Belkin WeMo Mini for $28 (save $7)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the Belkin WeMo Mini is one of the few at this price that deliver the hat trick: compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri (HomeKit). In other words, this plug will smarten up any lamp in your home, regardless of which digital assistant you're using.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive 128GB for $25Sarah Tew/CNET
These days, one or more (or all) of the USB ports on laptops are USB-C. But there are still plenty of old-school rectangular USB-A ports out there. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive splits the difference perfectly, sporting both USB-C and USB-A plugs on one thumb drive. And now the 128GB model is priced below $25.
Looking for additional gear you can snag for even less? Check out our favorite products available for $25 or less.
Originally published Jan. 19, 2019.
Update, April 26: Verified all products are still available for under $30.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Best home security systems: Yes, shopping for the best home security system can be a confusing headache. Fortunately, we've done a lot of the legwork for you.
Best AirPods accessories: Here are some of our top picks to enhance your AirPods experience.
Discuss: The best tech you can get for under $30
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.