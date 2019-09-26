Best tech jobs for women aren't necessarily with tech companies

ANDREW ZAEH / Getty Images

It might seem counterintuitive, but for women in tech, some of the best places to work aren't tech companies.

This comes from the annual Top Companies for Women Technologists report from AnitaB.org, an organization focused on the advancement of women in computing.

Among 76 companies that participated in being scored for the report, AnitaB.org divided them into three categories -- companies with technical workforces of less than 1,000, companies with technical workforces of 1,000-10,000 and companies with technical workforces of more than 10,000.

Tech companies that top the report (out of about 19) include Accenture, IBM, Airbnb, Blackbaud, Ultimate Software, Quora and Thoughtworks. Industries like finance and insurance also made strong showings.

This data comes at a time when the tech industry is facing increased scrutiny over not only its lack of diversity, but slow progress evening out the numbers. It also comes days before the Grace Hopper Celebration, the yearly gathering of women in computing held by AnitaB.org.

The report also looked at data submitted by these companies and found that the percentage of women ticked up to 25.12%, up from 24% last year. That growth is a mixed bag. The report points out that it's too slow to reach AnitaB.org's goal of reaching parity by 2025. However, the increase still "represents thousands of additional jobs held by women who are now bringing their ideas and expertise to technology."

Meanwhile, in 2019, women left their companies at a higher rate than men -- 9.3% versus 8.9%. Women also saw a higher rate of promotion in 2019 (13.2% compared to 12.1%).

"Advancing women into visible leadership positions signals to other women that upward mobility is possible, positively impacting retention," the report said.

Overall, the report suggest there may be a tipping point not to far off. For the first time, women held 29.8% of entry level tech jobs at participating companies. The report noted research that suggests it takes hitting 30% representation of a minority group to before a company's culture starts to change and "path to equality accelerates."