Best Target deals on Prime Day: $120 off KitchenAid stand mixer, $120 off Dyson V8 vacuum

Target's deals are live and ready to go.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Target's sale event, separate from Amazon Prime Day, is officially underway. We've found deep discounts on vacuums, kitchen essentials, AirPods and more. Don't get the retailers confused: Target and Amazon have a few unique deals between them, so we've taken the opportunity to highlight what's truly special over at Target's sale. 

For a complete list of Target Deal Days sales, check out Target's website. 

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $250

Save $120
Target

The only real downside to a good Dyson vacuum is the price, and this deal drops a solid stick vac from a staggering $380 down to $250 for the next few days. 

$250 at Target

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart: $60

Save $60
Amazon

If you don't have an Instant Pot in your life, you are seriously missing out. And for 50% off the standard price, this Target Deal is a fantastic way to get into a new way of cooking. 

$60 at Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer: $300

Save $120
KitchenAid

If you don't know why you might want a KitchenAid stand mixer in your life, move on to another deal. These are the gold standard in mixing and dough prep, and if you are excited about that sort of thing having one for $120 the label price is incredible. 

$300 at Target

AirPods Pro: $190

Save $60

If you own an iPhone, iPad or a MacBook, you really want AirPods. And if you want to get rid of the other sounds around you, AirPods Pro are the way to go. This deal puts Apple's incredibly popular noise cancelling earbuds at nearly 25% off, which is one of the better deals you are likely to see this year. 

$190 at Target

Element 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $480

Save $100

There are a lot of TV deals out right now, but very few of the ones under $500 include the words "4K UHD" on the box. The Element Roku TV gets you all of the smart features you want, and you can get it for $100 cheaper right now. 

$480 at Target