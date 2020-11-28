Best Target Black Friday deals still available: iRobot Roomba, Fitbit Versa 2, JBL portable speaker and more

Deal Savings Price



















Black Friday may technically be over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Many of Target's big Black Friday sales are still happening, with major discounts available on portable speakers, fitness trackers, Roomba vacuum cleaners and much more. And, if you're worried that the prices will drop even lower on Cyber Monday, don't. The best part about Target's deals is that if you buy any product that's labeled "Black Friday Deal" and the price goes lower than what you paid for it before Dec. 24, Target will offer you a price adjustment.

We also want to note that Target is matching sale pricing on Amazon brand devices. (To be clear, those sale prices on Amazon devices are available from Amazon, of course, as well as from Best Buy.) And Target is one of several retailers trying to keep up with consumers trying to snag Nintendo's Switch Mario Kart bundle. But those only scratch the surface of the great deals available. Our favorites are below.

Target

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page through Cyber Monday with our top picks from Target's seasonal sale. Note that prices here were accurate at time of publication, but availability and pricing do fluctuate.

Deals available now

David Carnoy/CNET Apple owns Beats, which means the Powerbeats Pro features a lot of the same technology as Apple's standard AirPods -- but in a water-resistant design with better sound. You can get certain colors of Beats' true-wireless earphones for as low as $160 (spring yellow, moss green). Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Target Robot vacuums have come a long way over the past few years, but they can also cost a pretty penny. The Roomba 675 is not only affordable, but it also has Wi-Fi connectivity -- not a bad entry into the world of letting a little robot do all the cleaning for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 is currently available for $70. It's not exactly swimming season for most of the US anymore, but a portable speaker is useful year-round. The speaker comes in multiple colors and has a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls.

Angela Lang/CNET Google's Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. Use it to organize your smart home, ask for help on a recipe or check what's on your calendar. It's currently selling for just $50, nearly half off its original price.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's 4th-gen Alexa smart speaker offers improved sound quality and a fresh new design. (Read CNET's full review here.) You can grab one this holiday season, Black Friday specifically, when it's down from its original $100. The speaker will be available from Best Buy as well as Amazon.

Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET As the follow-up to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart rate monitor.

Expired and Out of Stock deals

Target Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and many others.

Apple The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale today after price-matching with Walmart. The cheapest Apple Watch you can get new, the Apple Watch 3 has GPS, optical heart sensor technology, a digital crown, an aluminum case, water resistant and more. It lacks the always-on display of newer models, however. You can also grab the larger version of the Apple Watch 3 (42mm) on sale today for $150. Originally the watch was $230, so you save $80.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Walk into an Apple Store, and you'll pay $279 to $309 for an Apple Watch SE, the company's 2020 midrange model. But Target (and some other retailers) has slashed $49 off that price (along with that of the Series 6).

Target If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker this holiday season, you should grab the Bose SoundLink. The speaker touts an eight-hour battery life with compact size without compromising on sound. It's also water-resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. Note this is sold out online, but you may be able to pick one up at your local Target. Read our Bose SoundLink review.

