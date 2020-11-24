Best Target Black Friday deals: Save $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, $90 on Beats PowerBeats Pro and more

Deal Savings Price

















Target's big Black Friday sale is in full swing, and the deals will keep coming throughout the month of November. The retailer is slashing prices on everything from headphones to video games to robot vacuums and more. And if you purchase any product that's labeled "Black Friday Deal" and the price goes lower than what you paid for it before Dec. 24, Target will offer you a price adjustment.

Which are our favorite deals? Well, we're noting that Target is matching all of the Amazon device sales (but they're also available at Amazon and Best Buy), and it's one of several retailers with the Switch Mario Kart bundle. But there are plenty of other solid deals at Target, especially on electronics and fitness trackers. Our favorites are below.

Be sure to check back, as we'll be updating this page with our latest picks from Target's Black Friday sale. Note that prices here were accurate at time of publication, but availability and pricing does fluctuate.

Deals available now

Target Target is offering the always-popular buy-two-get-one-free deal on video games, with a large selection of eligible titles including Cyberpunk 2077 (coming Dec. 10), Call of Duty: Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion and many others.

David Carnoy/CNET Apple owns Beats, which means the Powerbeats Pro features a lot of the same technology as Apple's standard AirPods -- but in a water-resistant design with better sound. You can get certain colors of Beats' true wireless earphones for as low as $160 (spring yellow, moss green). Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Target Robot vacuums have come a long way over the past few years, but they can also cost a pretty penny. The Roomba 675 is not only affordable, but it also has Wi-Fi connectivity -- not a bad entry into the world of letting a little robot do all the cleaning for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 is currently available for $70. It's not exactly swimming season for most of the US anymore, but a portable speaker still works year-round. The speaker comes in multiple colors and a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls.

Angela Lang/CNET Google's Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room. Use it to organize your smart home, ask for help on a recipe or check what's on your calendar. It's currently selling for just $50, nearly half its original price.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's 4th-gen smart speaker offers improved sound quality and a fresh new design. (Read CNET's full review here.) You can grab one this holiday season, Black Friday specifically, when it's down from its original $100. The Echo Dot is compatible with Smart Home Hub and Alexa. The speaker will also be available on Amazon and Best Buy.

Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET As the followup to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers, the Inspire 2 features a slim design, monochrome display and a long battery life (up to 10 days). It can also track your sleep and has a heart-rate monitor.

Expired and Out of Stock deals

Target If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker this holiday season, you should grab the Bose Soundlink. The speaker touts an 8-hour battery life with compact size without compromising on sound. It's also water-resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. You can read CNET's full review here.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Walk into an Apple Store, and you'll pay $279 to $309 for an Apple Watch SE, the company's 2020 midrange model. But Target (and some other retailers) has slashed $49 off that price (along with that of the Series 6).

