Best Target Black Friday 2018 tech deals

One of the first stores to reveal its Black Friday 2018 deals is Target.

The retailer's doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 22 and close that night at 1 a.m. Then it will reopen on Black Friday proper, Nov. 23, at 7 a.m. Prices are good through Saturday, Nov. 24.

As you might expect, Target's ad is packed with deals on tech. We've highlighted some of our favorites below. Just keep the following points in mind:

Some deals are in-store-only, but the ones we've highlighted below should also be available at Target.com.



We linked to the current listing at Target's website when one was available, but of course sale pricing won't be available until the sale begins (Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 22).



Now let's get to the goods:

Save $60 Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 Mark Licea/CNET The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free. Nintendo Switch review

Save $80 Apple iPad (2018), $250 Sarah Tew/CNET It's the best new tablet available, unless you count the super expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value. See at Target iPad 2018 review

Save $50 Google Home Hub, $100 Chris Monroe/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): OK Google, what's new? This cameraless, petite smart screen will blend into any room. And makes perfect sense in the kitchen, as a photo frame or a smart home control panel. See at Target Google Home Hub review

Save $100 PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. See at Target PlayStation 4 review

Save $100 Sony PlayStation VR bundle with Creed and Superhot, $250 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you already own a PS4, this kit takes it to the next level with two great VR games -- Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR -- for just $30 more than you'd normally pay for the base VR system alone. See at Target Sony PlayStation VR review

Save $100 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot. See at Target Microsoft Xbox One S review

Save $110 Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $90 Sarah Tew/CNET Available in a range of colors, Beats' wireless sports headphones cost $200 list but you can find them for a lot less. At this discount they're a good deal for the Beats fan on your list. See at Target Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless review

Save $50 Fitbit Versa, $150 Sarah Tew/CNET Less than half the cost of an Apple Watch, the Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker anywhere near this price. See at Target Fitbit Versa review

Half-price Amazon Echo Dot (2018), $24 Ry Crist/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): It's tiny, cheap and sounds better than any Dot yet. If you haven't taken the Alexa plunge yet, here's your excuse. See at Target Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Half-price Google Home Mini, $25 Chris Monroe/CNET Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room. See at Target Google Home Mini review

Save $30 TCL 55S405 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV, $350 Sarah Tew/CNET The best price yet for our favorite budget 55-inch TV recommendation for people who put a higher priority on streaming and convenience than they do on picture quality. See at Target TCL 55S405 Roku TV review

Save $40 JBL Flip 4, $60 Sarah Tew/CNET Fully waterproof and available in multiple colors, the Flip 4 is one of the best speakers in its size class, and this is a great price. See at Target JBL Flip 4 review

Save $30 Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): Bose speakers almost never get deep discounts, so this is a sweet sale on what is arguably the best sounding speaker in its tiny size class. See at Target Bose SoundLink Micro review

Save $15 Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 Sarah Tew/CNET It's not quite as good as Roku in our book, but if you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway, this price is almost too good to pass up -- especially if you miss Amazon's own sale. See at Target Amazon Fire TV Stick review