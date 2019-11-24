From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now that are available on US carrier T-Mobile, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Read more:

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Angela Lang/CNET Despite the fact that it doesn't have wireless charging or a headphone dongle to connect to its USB-C port, the $600 OnePlus 7T runs Android 10 out of the box, has three rear cameras that capture excellent photos, a lightning-fast processor and a smooth 90Hz display. Read our OnePlus 7T review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Though the Moto G7 Power doesn't have dual rear cameras like Motorola's current flagship the Moto G7, the G7 Power has a monster battery. Its 5,000mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes in our tests, making it the longest-lasting phone we've tested this year so far. Read the Moto G7 Power review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.