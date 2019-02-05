The best stuff you can get for under $30

The Super Bowl is over and the price war on the Echo Dot versus the Google Home Mini seems to have sputtered out. Our two favorite bargain smart speakers have returned to their full $50 price (from $30), at least for now. But there is a hack available: Buy two Home Minis at the Google Play Store, and you'll get them for $58 instead of $98 -- back down to $29 each, in other words. You can mix and match colors, too.

The Home Mini is one of seven products included in our updated list of favorite products available for under $30 (before tax!) below.

Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker for $23 David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, and it's splashproof, too. Prices range from $25 to $33, depending on which of the four colors you choose. See at Amazon Read the Sony SRS-XB01 review

Roku Express for $29.88 Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price. See at Amazon Read the Roku Express review

Wyze Cam for $26 Sarah Tew/CNET Home security cameras are cheaper than ever, but if you want a great starter model for under $30, this Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion battery pack for $26 Anker This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. It's now available in white and lipstick red for $30, too. See at Amazon

Belkin WeMo Mini for $23 (save $12) Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the Belkin WeMo Mini is one of the few at this price that deliver the hat trick: compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri (HomeKit). In other words, this plug will smarten up any lamp in your home, regardless of which digital assistant you're using. See at Amazon Read the WeMo Mini review

Chromecast Audio for $15 ($20 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Full disclosure: This product has been discontinued by Google, so the discount here is effectively clearing out old inventory. But this mini streaming puck is still the best way to stream Wi-Fi audio from all Android apps (and many iPhone apps) to any audio device with a line-in port. If you want to turn an old stereo or boombox into an audio streamer, this is a great option, especially at this price. See at Google Play Read the CNET review

2 Google Home Minis for $58, or $29 each Chris Monroe/CNET Not an Alexa fan? Google's very own -- and very capable -- mini smart speaker is back to its full price of $49 if you purchase one. But buy two, and you'll get $20 off each. That's two for $58 total. See at Google Play Read the Google Home Mini review

Looking for additional gear you can snag for even less? Check out our favorite products available for $25 or less.

This story was originally published on January 19, and has been updated to include more products available for under $30 each.

