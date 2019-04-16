Sarah Tew/CNET

Wireless audio for the home has been around for a long time, but in the past few years we've seen a big spike in systems and products using Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth. One of the biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, but even better, many streaming speakers also offer voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. With so many options out there, where should you start?

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Before you buy

In the next section you'll find a list of our favorite current devices and hardware. Before you take the leap, however, keep a few key points in mind:

Is it smart? From the Apple HomePod to the Sonos One, there is currently an explosion in the number of smart speakers on the market. Eventually apps are going to take a backseat and voice will be the predominant way for users to control their music. If you have "legacy" equipment, you may find your speaker can still be controlled via an inexpensive Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini.

Make sure your choice works with your phone(s) or tablet(s). Nearly all of these products are compatible with Android and iOS, but at differing levels. For instance, the Chromecast protocol works with every app on Android, but only a smaller subset on iOS. Likewise, Sonos' Trueplay tuning system works only on iPhones, not Android devices. Better performance and features may be only a firmware update away. The better companies are always tweaking and updating their products, delivering anything from small usability enhancements to game-changing new features.

(To clarify, Google offers two different, though compatible, Chromecast products -- one is the Chromecast streaming protocol and the second is the physical Chromecast dongle. In addition, there is also the Chromecast built-in music streaming standard and the aforementioned discontinued Chromecast Audio dongle.)

Now the question becomes which Wi-Fi speaker, product or ecosystem is right for you. Here are CNET's favorite models:

Best speaker for the money Sonos One Sarah Tew/CNET At $200, and with both Alexa and the Google Assistant (forthcoming) as well as excellent sound quality, the Sonos One is the smart speaker to get. Pair it with another Sonos One and you have a flexible, high-quality stereo system for the same price as the Google Home Max. See at Amazon Read full review

Best indoor/outdoor speaker Denon HEOS 1, $169 Sarah Tew / CNET If you want a model that's portable and water resistant the HEOS 1 is the Wi-Fi speaker we'd recommend. The Denon sounds good and offers more flexibility than any other speaker, especially at its new price of $169 (down from $299). While we're still not sold on the HEOS app, the speaker can be controlled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. See at Amazon Read full review

Best for Apple fans Apple HomePod, $299 With its $50 discount, the Apple HomePod is a lot more competitive with other Wi-Fi and multiroom speakers. It's one of the best-sounding all-in-one speakers with plenty of spaciousness and deep bass. See at Apple Read full review

Best Chromecast streaming sound bar Polk MagniFi Mini, $299 Sarah Tew/CNET Featuring a compact bar and excellent sound, the Polk MagniFi offers almost everything you need in a streaming TV speaker, including Chromecast built-in. We picked the MagniFi over the Polk Command Bar because it offers a more robust multiroom system, but if you want Alexa built-in, the Command Bar is an excellent alternative. See at Amazon Read full review

Best streaming receiver Onkyo TX-NR585, $400 Sarah Tew/CNET The Onkyo TX-NR585 offers an embarrassment of riches in the streaming department with Chromecast built-in, DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth. Of course these won't guarantee it will sound any good, but as it turns out, it performs flawlessly. See at Amazon Read full review

Bluetooth vs. Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi delivers the same basic convenience as Bluetooth: using your phone to play music over an external speaker or sound system. Just like Bluetooth, it can work with a subscription app like such as Spotify (via Spotify Connect) or Apple Music, a radio service like Pandora or TuneIn, or your own music collection. Here are the best reasons to get a streaming speaker:

Wi-Fi sounds better than Bluetooth due to its higher bandwidth.

Better range

Doesn't take over your phone's audio channel -- so you can take a call without interrupting the song, for example.

It also works great for multiroom audio, allowing playback from multiple speakers all over the house, all controlled by a single phone app.

What are the major multiroom standards?



When you buy a Wi-Fi speaker, you're also investing in an ecosystem -- a family of products and apps that work together, but usually don't work with other ecosystems.

If you want to play a song in "house party mode" for example, where it blasts from multiple speakers throughout the house simultaneously, all of those speakers have to share the same ecosystem. For Sonos and other proprietary systems, all of those speakers will have to be Sonos (or connected to a Sonos device). For Chromecast, all of the speakers regardless of brand, will need to be Chromecast-compatible. Et cetera.

With that in mind, here's a look at the major ecosystems out there today. These are the top three Wi-Fi systems:

Chromecast built-in: For the cost of entry and ease-of-use Chromecast built-in is our current favorite Wi-Fi music system. There's no new apps to learn -- just press the Cast button in an existing, compatible app and music will play to the speaker(s) of your choice.



For the cost of entry and ease-of-use Chromecast built-in is our current favorite Wi-Fi music system. There's no new apps to learn -- just press the Cast button in an existing, compatible app and music will play to the speaker(s) of your choice. Sonos: It's kind of expensive and a little exclusive, but Sonos still offers some of the best hardware available. The company is moving away from the megalithic single app in favor of supporting third-party services (Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2). Considering the exacting sound quality and the bomb-proof build, Sonos is still the premium Wi-Fi system to get. The release of Ikea's Symfonisk range



It's kind of expensive and a little exclusive, but Sonos still offers some of the best hardware available. The company is moving away from the megalithic single app in favor of supporting third-party services (Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2). Considering the exacting sound quality and the bomb-proof build, Sonos is still the premium Wi-Fi system to get. The release of Apple AirPlay/AirPlay 2: The reach of Apple's AirPlay 2 will continue to grow alongside its Music streaming service

Sarah Tew/CNET

There are a number of other systems, some open and some specific to the single manufacturer. These include:

Yamaha MusicCast: A fun app, a relatively mature ecosystem and a number of different-priced options. Its Yamaha-only status limits its appeal, however.

A fun app, a relatively mature ecosystem and a number of different-priced options. Its Yamaha-only status limits its appeal, however. Denon HEOS: The release of HEOS receivers like the AVR-S730H

The release of HEOS receivers like the Bose SoundTouch: Like Sonos, but only a little bit worse. Lots of app support and handy shortcut buttons. It's being swiftly replaced by the non-intercompatible Bose Music.

Like Sonos, but only a little bit worse. Lots of app support and handy shortcut buttons. It's being swiftly replaced by the non-intercompatible Bose Music. DTS Play-Fi: The ecosystem may offer the most number of manufacturers, but it's been at least 12 months since new receivers were announced, and even longer since new speakers came out. Official partners like Polk and Klipsch have opted to release new Chromecast built-in speakers instead. We wouldn't buy new speakers now simply for Play-Fi support.

The ecosystem may offer the most number of manufacturers, but it's been at least 12 months since new receivers were announced, and even longer since new speakers came out. Official partners like Polk and Klipsch have opted to release new Chromecast built-in speakers instead. We wouldn't buy new speakers now simply for Play-Fi support. Bluesound: Likeable enough, but it's aimed at well-heeled audiophiles.

There are plenty of systems that have largely been abandoned or replaced, whether it's in favor of a newer version or competition from more popular protocols. These include All-Play, LG MusicFlow and Samsung Multi-Room (now SmartThings).

Lastly, we have Amazon's Multi Room Music (MRM) The speaker market has been upended by Amazon's family of Echo speakers which combine wireless audio with voice control and home automation. It's early days for MRM, but the only non-Amazon product that supports it is the Polk Command Bar.

Originally published Dec. 28, 2015.

Updated April 16, 2019: Added new products and removed references to the discontinued Chromecast Audio