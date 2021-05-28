New, massive Russian cyberattack Amazon Prime Day: Possible dates Sunscreen recall? Nintendo Switch Pro Twitch hot tub streams Stimulus check updates
Best streaming devices and TVs for Father's Day 2021

From a $25 streaming device to a brand-new television, these are the best gifts you can buy for your dad this year.

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

A brand-new streaming device could be the perfect Father's Day gift to keep your dad entertained this year. From YouTube TV to Netflix to Disney Plus, streaming video is the center of today's home entertainment, and there's a wide world of content to explore -- especially if your dad is accessing it for the first time. Even better, even if Dad doesn't want to give up on his older TV, there are more ways than ever to access that wealth of content -- there's way more out there these days than a Fire Stick.

So if you're still looking for the best TV and streaming device for Father's Day, read on for our favorites for every budget.

Best budget streamer

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

If your dad doesn't need 4K streaming, the Fire Stick Lite delivers everything he needs, complete with the bonus of an Alexa-powered voice remote. Nearly every streaming app is on tap, with the exception of Peacock, making this CNET's top pick for a budget streamer, period.

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

 

Best 4K streamer for the money

Roku Express 4K Plus
Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options, the simplest interface and the best search. It also has a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. The new Express 4K Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR, and has pretty much everything a dad could want.

Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

 

Best soundbar and streamer combo

Roku Streambar
Part 4K streaming box, part soundbar, the Roku Streambar is perfect for updating older TVs. It's also affordable and easy to use, and sounds surprisingly decent given its compact size.

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

Best TV for the money

TCL 6-Series
With excellent image quality and Roku's smart TV system, the TCL 6-Series is our favorite TV for people who don't have money to burn. It's the perfect balance for sensible dads. The price listed here is for the 65-inch size, but it's also available in 55- and 75-inch versions.

Read our TCL 6-Series (2020 Roku TV) review.

 

Best high-end TV

LG CX series OLED
Ready to splurge? Yes, you could spend more on a TV, including on the new 2021 version, but this OLED from 2020 is still our pick at hundreds less -- while still delivering amazing image quality sure to delight discerning dads. 

Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

 

