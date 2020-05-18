Best streaming device, tablet, smart TV and soundbar: Roku, Apple and Amazon

After months of staying at home, chances are you've streamed your share of TV shows and movies. And maybe you've noticed a thing or two about whatever streaming device you're using. Maybe Netflix doesn't load as quickly as you'd like, maybe the remote is a pain to operate, maybe that old tablet is slowing to a crawl. In short, maybe it's time to invest in a new streamer. We've reviewed every major media streamer available, brands such as Roku, Amazon, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as numerous smart TVs and tablets like the iPad -- perfect for watching TV around the house when the TVs themselves are all occupied.

So if your current media streaming device is getting long in the tooth, or you need an extra one to keep the kids occupied while school is out, here are our favorites.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Roku makes our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming apps, the simplest interface, the best search and a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming provider, like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, over another. The Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR, and even if your current TV doesn't support that format, your next one probably will. Its practical features, like a remote control that can control your TV's volume and power, seal the deal. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Read more: Best streaming device of 2020

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's entry-level iPad offers long-lasting battery life and a bigger screen for enjoying TV and movie apps, whether streamed or downloaded. Older processor aside, this is a perfectly good iPad that will handle all your family's streaming needs and more. It does cost more than the competition, however, so it always pays to look for a good deal. Read our Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019 review.

Read more: Best tablet for 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET As we mentioned, Roku makes our favorite media streamers for live TV streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better as a platform baked into a TV. This TCL 4-Series is one of the most affordable Roku TVs on the market, available in a range of sizes and with image quality that's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch. (The price shown below is for the 65-inch size.) See more of CNET's favorite TVs here.

Read more: The best TV for 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET Soundbars with onboard streaming may be a relatively recent development, but Roku's Smart Soundbar came fully formed out of the gate. With excellent sound, the Roku interface users know and love and an affordable price, this a great option for a media streamer in a bedroom or holiday house. Read CNET's review of the Roku Smart Soundbar.

Read more: Best soundbar for 2020

Amazon The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the kid-friendly version of the Amazon Fire HD 10, with the largest display in the lineup of Amazon tablets. Just like its 7- and 8-inch siblings, the tablet features a ton of parental control options and a rubberized bumper case to protect the device against drops. This 10-inch tablet also includes a two-year "no questions asked" replacement warranty and a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, a content library that gives kids access to plenty of age-appropriate videos, books, games and apps.

Read more: Best kids tablet for 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET For the price of a Blu-ray Disc, you can get a whole media streamer, which comes with plenty of free content. The Express delivers all of the goodness of Roku's platform, and it includes a remote, an HDMI cable and a little sticker to keep it in place. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Read more: Roku Express vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Read more: Best wired streaming device to save your home Wi-Fi bandwidth

Sarah Tew/CNET At $100, this the most expensive Roku, but if you must "have it all" then the Roku Ultra has a lot to offer. While in terms of image quality and operating system it's indistinguishable from the Streaming Stick Plus, the Ultra is especially handy for the forgetful among us. The Ultra offers both a remote finder and two extra customizable shortcut buttons for your favorite services. Read our Roku Ultra (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With Alexa, Amazon has done more than any other company to integrate voice commands into the ways we consume media. The Fire TV Stick 4K bakes Alexa right into the remote, and you can use voice control to search for Gremlins or turn on your Christmas tree. Or both at the same time. Throw in a massive selection of content with an easy-to-use menu and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K represents excellent value for money when it comes to streaming media. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Chromecast is one of the cheapest ways to get video to stream on your TV, but unlike the other streamers listed here it doesn't come with a remote. Instead it works in combination with a phone or Google Assistant for voice control and voice search. The latter method is great for calling up shows on Netflix or Disney Plus. Read our Google Chromecast 2018 review.

More home entertainment advice