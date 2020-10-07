So you need a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but you're not sure which one? We've got you covered. This guide will help you find the best streaming device that connects to your TV and streams video -- something you'll likely use every day for multiple hours at a time to watch movies and TV. We've reviewed every major smart TV system and all the major streaming media devices on the market today, including Amazon, Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run Amazon's or Roku's streaming app software, TV streaming devices have more apps, simpler remotes, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your set.

If you're looking for the best streaming device to go with that new 4K HDR TV, or if your current media streaming device is getting long in the tooth, chances are you'll be more than happy with one of these.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options, the simplest interface and the best search. It also has a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming provider, like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, over another. The Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR, and even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will support Roku TV. Its accent on practical features, including a remote that can control your TV's volume and power, seals the deal for this Roku device. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With Alexa, Amazon has done more than any other company to integrate voice commands into the ways we consume media. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K bakes Alexa right into the remote control, and you can use voice control to search for Amazon video content such as Gremlins or turn on your Christmas tree. Or both at the same time. Throw in a massive selection of Amazon content with an easy-to-use menu and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K represents excellent value for money when it comes to streaming media. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

David Katzmaier/CNET The Chromecast with Google TV takes the search giant's streamer and adds a few long-awaited features, namely a physical remote and an actual interface. The result is a $50 device that can stream in 4K (with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos) and doesn't rely on a phone, tablet or computer to run apps for nearly every major streaming service (including HBO Max, though not Apple TV Plus). Integration with other Google services like Assistant for voice control, Google Photos and especially YouTube TV is also impressive, making the Chromecast with Google TV a great choice for those already living in Google's world. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET For the price of a Blu-ray movie disc, you can get a whole media streamer, which comes with plenty of free content. Roku Express delivers all of the goodness of Roku's platform, and it includes a remote, an HDMI port and Micro USB port, an HDMI cable, and a little sticker to keep it in place. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Soundbars with streaming onboard may be a relatively recent development, but Roku's Smart Soundbar came fully formed out of the gate. With excellent sound, the Roku interface users know and love and an affordable price, this a great option for a media streamer in a bedroom or holiday house. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $100, this is the most expensive Roku, but if you must have it all, the Roku Ultra has a lot to offer. While the image quality and operating system are indistinguishable from the Streaming Stick Plus, the Ultra is especially handy for the forgetful among us. The Ultra offers both a remote finder and two extra customizable shortcut buttons for your favorite services. Read our Roku Ultra (2019) review.

