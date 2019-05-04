Best streaming boxes and TVs for your grad

Streaming video should be simple, and the latest devices make setup and use a snap. If your grad needs a new TV, one with solid streaming apps built-in is a lot simpler than an external device. From binging Nailed It to a pizza night with a horror flick these are the best streamers and smart TVs for your grad. Here are our favorites at every price level.
Best cheap video streamer: Roku Express ($30)Sarah Tew/CNET
Less than the cost of a decent bouquet, the Express covers the basics beautifully, has quick response times and Roku's dead-simple interface. And if they have an older TV without HDMI inputs, the Express+ is a great choice.
Best step-up streamer: Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($60)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Plus has all the Roku goodness of the Express with the addition of 4K HDR video, as well as a point-anywhere remote with the ability to control TV volume and power.
Best cheap bedroom TV for streaming: TCL S325 series ($140 and up)Sarah Tew/CNET
Speaking of TV remotes, combining the TV and the streaming apps on one screen, with only one remote required, makes it even easier. TCL's entry-level S325 includes built-in Roku streaming for a really affordable price; even the biggest size costs just $250.
Apple TV HDSarah Tew/CNET
If your grad is an Apple fan then buying them an Apple TV is a good option. If your loved one doesn't own a 4K TV, you can save a little money and get them the Apple TV HD. It will offer all of the goodness of Apple's offerings including iTunes and the forthcoming Apple TV+.
Cheapest home-theater-worthy big screen: Vizio E series ($300 and up)Sarah Tew/CNET
Although it comes as small as 43 inches for $300, Vizio's E series really hits its stride at the 55-inch and bigger sizes, including the 65-inch model seen above for a mere $650. This 4K HDR TV has all the fixin's, in a size suitable for most living rooms.
Best big 4K HDR TV for the money: TCL 6 series ($530 and up)Sarah Tew/CNET
CNET's favorite TV for the money in 2018 is equipped with a better image than the Vizio E and Roku's smart TV system. Prices start at 55 inches for around $500 while the awesome 65-inch size seen here is just $800. And yes, you could even get them the massive 75-inch model for $1,500.
