Best stocking stuffers: The top tech gifts under $25

The clock is ticking, folks: Christmas is less than 12 days away, and that leaves you with just two weekends to get your gift affairs in order. There are plenty of last-minute sales and discounts available, including a wealth of stuff at or near their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices. But here, we're focusing on "cheap but good" tech gifts. Call them stocking stuffers, call them accessories -- they're all things that will be indispensable during the holidays in beyond. (Especially a week later, when you realize you threw out that box that had the charger and headphones that came with your phone.)
So without further ado, here are some of our favorite cheap and useful tech gifts.
A great, cheap wireless speaker
Sony SRS-XB01David Carnoy/CNET
The Sony XB01 is splashproof and available in multiple colors -- and it sounds great for the price.
Best sub-$25 smart speaker
Echo Dot (second-gen)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Early this year, Amazon released the third generation of its entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker, which looks nicer and sounds better. That one is currently discounted to $30, which is a great deal. But if you want to save even more, the older second-gen model shown here is currently on sale for just $20 (down from $25). That's back at its Black Friday low.
Add wireless audio to any old stereo
Logitech Bluetooth Audio AdapterSarah Tew/CNET
The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter adds wireless audio -- from phones, tablets or computers -- to any old stereo, AV receiver or boombox with an auxiliary input. It's cheaper than the Chromecast Audio, and doesn't require a Wi-Fi network.
Two-pack for the price of one
Anker Dual USB ChargerSarah Tew/CNET
This little guy isn't much larger than default phone chargers, but its dual USB ports mean it can charge your phone and a second device -- wireless headphones, maybe, or even another phone -- simultaneously. The plug folds up for easy traveling, too. And you can snag a two-pack for under $20. (Note that it's not just a rebadged version of the Aukey, and it doesn't get as hot as that one does, either.)
Universal compatibility
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-CSarah Tew/CNET
This handy SanDisk thumb drive has both USB-C and standard USB-A connectors, making it the perfect way to transfer files between any two computers, including newer MacBook and Windows laptops. It also works with many newer USB-C Android phones, too. The 64GB model can be found for under $20, and the 128GB one is under $35.
It's a flashlight, too
Black & Decker Lightdriver Cordless ScrewdriverSarah Tew/CNET
It's a cordless screwdriver! It's a flashlight! It's a cordless screwdriver and a flashlight! This handy Black & Decker has an adjustable pistol grip and includes standard and Philips head bits (you can use third-party ones, too). It's powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and the LED light can be toggled on and off independently, so it works as a good ol' flashlight in a pinch, too. All for about $25.
No more slipping cables
Silk Magnetic Cable WranglerSarah Tew/CNET
Hate it when those charging cables slip behind the nightstand? The Cable Wrangler solves that problem: It's literally just a big magnet, and it includes three tiny "collars" (as shown on the white cable here) if the cable head doesn't have enough metal to stay put on its own. The entry-level model is $20, and you can pay extra to get a Lightning cable and wall charger thrown in the box.
Alexa, Siri and Google compatible
Belkin WeMo MiniTyler Lizenby/CNET
Want more flexibility in your smart home gifts? The Belkin WeMo Mini will work with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home or Apple's Siri (HomeKit), so it can turn any lamp into a smart lamp -- regardless of which voice assistant is in use.
One cord to do it all
Anker Power Strip 3Sarah Tew/CNET
Anker calls it a "power strip" -- and it is. But the unique shape of this baseball-size electrical wonder makes it perfect to tuck under -- or leave on top of -- any desk. The perfect answer for our modern plugspreading world, it'll accommodate three any-size AC adapters, plus three USB cords.
Pocket charger
Anker PowerCore II 6700Sarah Tew/CNET
OK, this one is $1 over our $25 budget here, but I think it's worth it: The Anker PowerCore II 6700 is pocketable and its 6,700-mAh rechargeable battery can juice up giant-screen phones and nearly any other portable device. (If you want a sub-$25 version, opt for the PowerCore 5000, which costs a bit less.)
Looking for more cheap picks? Check out our complete list below.
