Best STEM gifts for kids

Between Covid-related lockdowns and remote learning, kids this year have been glued to screens all day long. But it's time to bring them back into the real world, while keeping them entertained and giving them opportunities to learn at the same time. I have a few gift ideas that fall squarely in the STEM space -- that's science, tech, engineering or math. These will keep kids busy in clever ways — with hands-on activities to discover, to doodle, to engineer — and light a spark within.

Educational Insights Circuit Explorer is kind of like Lego, but it teaches the very basics of how a circuit works in programming. Kids learn that they need to connect the lines on the side to complete a circuit and make things light up or move. Choose from three different sets with rocket ships, Mars rovers and space stations or mix and match parts to invent your own monster machine. They can even connect with Lego bricks. Circuit Explorer is for ages six and up, but my four year old picked it up quickly.

Thames & Kosmos Making your own robot doesn't need to require programming skills. This is the Kids First Robot Factory by Thames & Kosmos, and it's good for introducing kids to basic engineering concepts. The manual is an illustrated storybook that guides youngsters through building eight different battery-powered motorized bots. Kids can also make their own contraptions, and as they go through the story they learn why each robot moves in its own way.

3Doodler Here's another take on a DIY robot. Kids can build anything they can imagine out of plastic with this 3D printing pen. The 3Doodler Start melts sticks of plastic so you can draw them into any shape, but the nozzle and melted plastic aren't hot, so it won't burn little hands. Draw on paper or even directly on tables as the plastic pops right off. There's also a "Robosumo" 3Doodler Start pen kit that comes with vibrating mini robots to suit up for battle.

Amazon Want something more tasty? Draw it in the kitchen with chocolate with Skyrocket's Chocolate Pen. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as your battery-powered pen sucks up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. Draw, eat, repeat. It comes in various colors and little hands will have an easy time filling up the molds. You can also draw whatever shape you want on wax paper and it'll cool in 10 minutes. Sure, this activity is more of a creative art -- but there are chemistry lessons you can teach with cooling confectionery. And that makes desserts science!

KiwiCo There are easy ways to get kids crafty even if you aren't the crafty type. I subscribe to KiwiCo Crates, which are hands-on learning activities in a box. Packed with a few science and engineering lessons, they come in the mail and cater to different age groups. The box I get is for little ones, and I like the quality of items. But older kids can tackle advanced tasks and there's even problem solving engineering boxes for adults.

Target If you're stuck trying to find screen-free activity ideas, well, just look to the old-school screen. Lite Brite is back. The machine slimmed down a bit but it's still got the pegs you loved to punch into holes. All that pixel art may just inspire tomorrow's game programmer.

Amazon This cute robot for ages 6 and up teaches basic programming, has various challenges and is screen-free with no phone or tablet required. Botley can detect objects and move around them, follow looping commands, navigate obstacle courses and follow a black line your kid designs. And with an included 77-piece activity set, there's plenty to keep kids busy.

Crayola Crayola has various science kits for curious crafters. Build a solar system, play with simple chemistry concepts, or make a color-changing flower. And if your "yuck" threshold is high, there's a Gross Science Kit. You'll need to supply some simple household items, but each kit comes with supplies and step-by-step instructions.

Blockaroo Toys Even the wee ones in your life as young as 18 months can learn STEM with these magnetic foam builders. Soft blocks connect effortlessly and rotate so you can build creatures with head, wings, elbows and other body parts. And don't worry about the blocks getting dirty as they're dishwasher safe and bath friendly.