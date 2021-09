Star Wars has pivoted towards TV in a big way, with shows like the anime-inspired Visions, the Bad Batch, the upcming Boba Fett series, the third season of The Mandalorian, and a bunch of others. These new stories will no doubt spawn enough new Star Wars merchandise to fill a Death Star, as if there wasn't enough to choose from already.

There are also video games like last year's Star Wars: Squadrons, which puts you in the cockpit of X-wings, TIE fighters and more. If you're not a gamer, you can also dive into the universe through dozens of Star Wars universe books and comics.

If you're looking for cool Star Wars gifts and collectibles for Clone Wars-obsessed kids or the Original Trilogy purist in your life, there's something for every price range -- from detailed action figures and fancy replica lightsabers to fun board games, snuggly plushies and novels. And you don't even have to travel to the Galactic Empire's Outer Rim and battle a stormtrooper army to find them.

Disney Plus Disney Plus is the online home of Star Wars -- every movie and major show is on the streaming service. It costs $7 a month or $70 a year, and has all the movies, live action series The Mandalorian and animated shows The Clone Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch. It'll get upcoming original shows like the Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. (There are also new Marvel shows on deck, too.)

Bioware Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake on PS5 and PC, but it'll be a few years before that's out. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the 2003 original is being remastered for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11. The remaster is being handled by Aspyr, the developer behind the remake. It's previously brought Star Wars classics like Jedi Outcast, Jedi Academy, Episode 1 Racer and Republic Commando to Switch and other modern consoles.

Lego Lego has been making epic Star Wars sets more than 20 years, and one of the coolest recent ones is the 1,336-piece Imperial Light Cruiser from The Mandalorian season 2 finale. This Lego Star Wars set comes with Mando himself, a tiny Grogu, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper.

Lego Just to be clear, not all Lego Star Wars sets cost north of $100. You can get plenty of more affordable Star Wars toy sets, like the Clone Wars-inspired Duel on Mandalore for $20.

Mattel This little guy captured hearts across the world when he debuted in The Mandalorian, and the plush version will make an excellent gift idea for any Star Wars fan.

Sean Keane/CNET On the opposite end of the price scale, Sideshow's 16.5-inch (42 centimeter) figure is an incredible recreation of The Child if you're looking for the ultimate Mandalorian collectible. At $375, it's only for those looking to splash out for the Star Wars fan in their life.

Sean Keane/CNET If you want a reminder of Hoth's dangers on your living room floor, a wampa rug might do the trick. No actual wampas were harmed to make it, because they don't exist.

Hasbro Star Wars characters have been immortalized as posable action figures since 1977, and Hasbro's Black Series 6-inch line has never been better. Some of the coolest Star Wars gift options include the $21 Elite Squad Trooper from The Bad Batch and the $22 Dark Rey from The Rise of Skywalker.

Sideshow Collectibles The Imperial murder bot that almost ended Mando's journey in the season 2 finale is getting the Hot Toys treatment. These sixth-scale figures are always magnificently sculpted masterpieces, even if they are pricey. The $260 Dark Trooper won't ship until mid-2022, but it's available to preorder now. If you're looking for something sooner, the $315 Mandalorian and the Child (aka Grogu) deluxe set is due to ship in the coming weeks.

Penguin Random House The High Republic is a series of books and comics set 200 years before the movies, and kicked off with Light of the Jedi in January 2021. Charles Soule's novel follows a bunch of cool Jedi as they investigate a major disaster, and it's an exciting read.

Hasbro An elegant lightsaber collectible, for a more civilized Star Wars lover. Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers include realistic light and cool sounds, a metal hilt, removable blades, a display stand and enough weight to make you feel like you're holding one of cinema's most iconic weapons. One of the most recent releases is the lightsaber belonging to Darth Sidious, which he used in The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith, for $250.

Fantasy Flight Games If you're looking for a tabletop trip into the Star Wars galaxy for one to five players, this game lets you play as a hero of the Rebel Alliance or command squads of Imperial troops and AT-STs in the campaign game and the skirmish game. This cool Star Wars gift even comes with little sculpted figures from both sides. A game takes an hour or two, making it a fun way to spend an evening. The best board games we're playing in 2021.

