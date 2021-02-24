Thinking about taking your home theater to the next level? Whether you're in the market for a small Bluetooth speaker, smart speakers with Amazon Alexa, bookshelf speakers, desktop speakers, computer speakers, outdoor speakers or a full sound system, you'll want to make sure you get the best performance for the money.
Our picks for the best speakers of the year include a wide price range of products (from $50 to $2,500), including budget upgrades such as the Vizio V21. Most of the systems included are powered, but this list also includes passive loudspeakers, such as the Q Acoustics 3030i, that just need to be paired with a great AV receiver.
Each product highlighted is the best speaker in its particular category and all have great sound. We'll update this list periodically as we review new products.
Read more: Best soundbar for 2021
Vizio has a reputation for making great budget equipment and the Vizio V21 is an excellent example. It sounds really good and it's super easy to set up. It offers Bluetooth, HDMI connectivity and a separate sub, making for exceptional value.
With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money and packs a lot of punch for a little speaker.
The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. The sound quality is great too.
If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup, the Q Acoustics 3030i offer exceptional performance for their compact size. The sound is even-handed with plenty of excitement for music and movies and they're solidly made. If you want something even more revealing try the also-amazing ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2.
There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus portable speaker. This Bose Soundlink speaker offers a richer sound than its smaller cousin, the Bose Soundlink Micro. In the world of Bluetooth Bose speakers, this model offers a portable, sturdy design, superb audio quality, and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout.
While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original speakers on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. And since it's waterproof, you can even use it as a shower speaker.
If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be.
More home entertainment essentials
- Sonos One vs. Amazon Echo Studio: Which smart speaker should you buy?
- Best Sonos speakers from $100
- The best wireless speakers for 2021
- Best soundbars under $300
- Best soundbars with Amazon Alexa in 2021
- Best Bluetooth speakers for 2021
- The best headphones of 2021
- Best over-ear headphones of 2021
- Best on-ear headphones for 2021
- Best turntables under $300 in 2021
- Best cheap headphones in 2021
- Best PC speakers for 2021
- Best AV receivers of 2021
- Best universal remotes of 2021
- Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2021
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.