Best speakers for 2020: Bose, Sonos, Yamaha, Vizio and Elac

Whether you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, a soundbar or a full surround set for your home theater, these are the best speakers for the money.

Speakers can take many forms -- from a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa, to a personal Bluetooth speaker, to a full Dolby Atmos system -- but no matter what, we all want the best performance for our money. In this best speakers list, we cover a multitude of different speakers -- from $50 all the way up to $2,500, all of them the best speakers in their category, and including budget products such as the excellent Vizio SB3621n-E8 soundbar. Most of these systems are powered, but the list also includes passive loudspeakers like the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 -- just add a great AV receiver. So without further ado, the following are the best speakers for 2020.

Read more: Best soundbar for 2020

Best soundbar for the money

Vizio SB3621n-E8
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, and it's super easy to set up. It may not have cutting edge features -- no voice assistant or HDMI here -- but it does offer excellent value.  Read more.

$133 at Walmart

Best sounding smart speaker

Sonos One

With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money. Read our Sonos One review.

$150 at Best Buy
$149 at Crutchfield
$149 at Adorama

Read more: Best universal remotes of 2020

Best smart soundbar

Yamaha YAS-209
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. The sound quality is great too. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

$350 at Walmart
$300 at Best Buy
$300 at Crutchfield

Best bookshelf speakers

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup on a budget, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 bookshelf speakers are where I'd start. This set of speakers delivers a wide frequency range and great sound for music and more. Build quality, stereo sound and sonic performance this fine shouldn't be as affordable as these bookshelf speakers.  Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

$350 at Walmart
$245 at Best Buy
$350 at Crutchfield

Best Bluetooth speaker

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus portable speaker. This Bose Soundlink speaker offers a richer sound than its smaller cousin, the Bose Soundlink Micro. In the world of Bluetooth Bose speakers, this model offers a portable, sturdy design, superb audio quality, and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve+ review.

$299 at Walmart
$299 at HP
$300 at Best Buy

Best budget Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
Sarah Tew/CNET

While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. And since it's waterproof, you can even use these as shower speakers. Read CNET's Wonderboom review.

$57 at Walmart
$70 at Best Buy

Best budget surround package

Pioneer SP-PK52FS
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking at a full surround set, it usually costs a lot for full-size surround sound speakers, but not so for the Pioneer SP-PK52FS. With proper floorstanding speakers at the front (which you can use as stereo speakers or theater speakers) and a dedicated subwoofer, the Pioneer system offers home theater power that the smaller systems just can't match. Read CNET's review.

$490 at Amazon

Read more: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2020

Best high-end soundbar

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be. Read CNET's review of the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar.

$2,500 at Best Buy
$2,500 at Crutchfield

