Best soundbars and home audio for the holidays

If you're looking to recreate the movie theater at home then these are the best gifts for your family and friends.

With a lot folks still staying home, a lot of us have been spending more time at home watching TV and listening to music. These holidays it makes sense to give your loved ones something that will help bring their entertainment to life. Whether it's a soundbar for the games room, a new AV receiver for the home theater system or a new turntable for a vinyl enthusiast, there's something here for practically everyone.

Before you buy: You might want to wait for some new products (and sales) that were just announced or expected imminently. 

And now, on to the top audio gifts you can get right now.

Creative Stage

Best soundbar under $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Creative Stage offers everything you need for sound on a smaller TV or gaming system: HDMI, a separate subwoofer and a clear display. It also helps that the sound is light years ahead of other systems at the $100 mark.  Read our Creative Stage review.

$90 at Amazon

Vizio V21

Best soundbar under $200
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Vizio V21 is a 2.1-channel soundbar which offers a host of connections including HDMI. Stepping up to $200 gets you better sound than the Creative can muster plus a wireless subwoofer. No more wires trailing across the room!  Read our Vizio V21 review.

$180 at Best Buy
$178 at Walmart

Sonos One

Best multiroom wireless speaker
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2017

The Sonos One has been around for a little while now but it's so versatile that I've seen it anywhere from living rooms to shops to restaurants. For $200 it offers excellent sound, great multiroom capabilities and the choice of either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant onboard voice control, and it's AirPlay compatible, too. Read our Sonos One review.

$198 at Amazon

Fluance RT82

Best affordable turntable
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Fluance RT8X range offers excellent value for vinyl fans, with the RT82 sitting right in the sweet spot. It includes convenience features like a speed switch, height adjustable feet and auto-stop. In our breakdown of five $300 turntables, the Fluance came out on top. It sounds great and it's built to last. Read more.

$300 at Amazon
$300 at Walmart

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

Best bookshelf speakers under $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers offer a taste of the high end in a relatively affordable bookshelf model. They offer a tidy build, front-firing reflex ports for better flexibility and a detailed, enjoyable performance from movies and TV. Partner it with a high quality amp or receiver for the best results. Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

$350 at Best Buy
$350 at Crutchfield

Vizio SB36512-F6

Best Atmos soundbar
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Jun 2019

When the Vizio SB36512-F6 came out it proved that you didn't need to spend a grand to get an Atmos soundbar, you only needed half that. Unlike the still-great Sonos Arc, the Vizio includes both a wireless subwoofer and dedicated rears for the best surround experience.  Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

$387 at Amazon
$500 at Best Buy
$498 at Walmart

Sony STR-DN1080

Our favorite receiver (that's in stock)
Sarah Tew/CNET

The  Onkyo TX-NR696 may be the best receiver of 2020, but... it's out of stock. In the meantime, another long-time favorite of CNET's, the Sony STR-DN1080, is still available and offers great sound quality as well. It may not have the latest 8K-ready features, but with Dolby Atmos and Chromecast streaming it has what most people really need.  Read our Sony STR-DN1080 review.

$598 at Amazon
$598 at Crutchfield
$600 at Best Buy