The best soundbar for 2020: Vizio, Sonos, Polk, Yamaha, Roku and more

Soundbars are a breeze to set up, affordable and offer much improved sound quality over a standard built-in TV speaker. This is what makes them more popular than home theater speaker, subwoofer and AV receiver packages these days. With a multitude of choices on the market, finding the best soundbar can be tricky, but this best soundbar guide can help you cut through the noise.

We played both movies and music in our audio lab to test the sound quality of each soundbar listed below. We also took into account features such as the number of HDMI ports and whether the soundbar offers high-resolution audio, Bluetooth, surround sound or Dolby Atmos. From Alexa-powered smart speakers to solid bare-bones 'bars, this is CNET's lineup of the best soundbars available at multiple feature levels and prices.

This list is updated regularly as new products become available and are tested.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're looking to ditch your TV speakers, this is where we suggest you start. Our long-time favorite, the Vizio SB3621n-E8 has essentially been replaced by the V21. The subwoofer may be smaller on the newer model but this bar still sounds great, as well as offering HDMI connectivity and a much easier to understand input display. This is the best soundbar value we've tested in 2020. Read our Vizio V21 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your price range is limited, for less than a C-note, the Creative Stage soundbar offers a bunch of previously unheard-of features, including HDMI connectivity and a subwoofer. But what's even more remarkable is that it sounds better than most of its ultrabudget competition, with a wired subwoofer that fills the room with great bass. A variety of modes makes this a great soundbar speaker for music, concerts and gaming. Excellent sound quality for gamers and movie fans alike. Read our Creative Stage review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET While it may not have much in the way of features compared to some competitors, the one thing the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass does have is also the most desirous: sound quality. The JBL comes with a large subwoofer that goes just as deep as it claims while adding a real sense of dynamics lacking from cheaper 'bars. If you want to make your TV the next best thing to a cinema, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yamaha YAS-209 offers excellent sound quality in a compact soundbar. The addition of Amazon Alexa is useful, allowing this voice control smart soundbar to stream music, and the mics work well in loud environments. The soundbar's implementation of DTS Virtual:X offers a rich effect reminiscent of surround speakers. The wireless subwoofer is more articulate and offers more headroom than the competing, and also excellent, Polk Command Bar. However, the YAS-209 doesn't use the company's MusicCast system, so it won't sync up with other Yamaha speakers. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Vizio SB36512-F6 proves you don't need to spend a ton to get a high-quality soundbar that can handle the latest Dolby Atmos soundtracks and get multiroom sound. The Vizio SB36512-F6 is a full 5.1.2 immersive sound system for the price of an AV receiver, and its height channels do a solid job of bringing out Atmos effects. You can also stream music from any Google Chromecast-enabled audio app, like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're interested in setting up a multiroom sound system, a Sonos soundbar system is still the best option. The Sonos Arc is the company's best soundbar and includes Dolby Atmos playback, a class-leading music ecosystem, and a choice of both Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa built into the bar itself. The soundbar system sounds good with music and movies, and adding a pair of Ikea Symphonisk bookshelves should really boost your home theater sound experience. The Arc sounds a lot bigger than the cheaper Beam, which needs the $700 subwoofer on top to make it comparable in terms of sound.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you simply must have the fewest number of boxes and remotes in your living space and yet demand the best Atmos quality sound performance you can get, this Sennheiser speaker is your guy. It's a single unit, without a subwoofer, but it's able to conjure up the most realistic overhead and true surround sound effects we've ever heard. It's also controlled entirely via remote control. It's not a cheap piece of sound equipment but it's comparable in price to a full set of surround speakers without the bulk and with 85% of the great sound and performance. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

Also consider

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're looking for a speaker that can do music as well as play the latest episode of Ted Lasso, then the Polk Signa S3 has a lot to offer. It's great for streaming, as it has Chromecast built-in in addition to Bluetooth and an HDMI input. Read our Polk Signa S3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a full-fledged 4K HDR Roku streamer built in and a single voice remote controlling everything, this bar offers a simple all-in-one audio/video solution. This soundbar setup is a breeze; just add to a TV with a simple HDMI connection. Sound quality was very good for a single bar and you can add Roku's optional wireless subwoofer for more punch. It also comes with a much-loved Roku remote control. Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a single bar that's even cheaper than the Sonos Arc, the Zvox SB500 is a great option for people who still prize sound quality. This speaker offers multiple sound mode options, tighter bass and better sound than most other single-speaker options. While it may lack the Sonos' Wi-Fi streaming the Zvox still includes Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio from your phone or tablet. Read our Zvox SB500 review.

