CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

Best sound bars with Amazon Alexa

If you want a smart sound bar with Amazon Alexa onboard there are a number of speakers to choose from, but these are the best.

Our top picks

Amazon Alexa is the most popular voice assistant, but it's only been available in sound bars for a little over 12 months -- the Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar were the first. Slowly but surely more models are coming on board -- but which should you choose?

We've picked the best sound bars available so far with an emphasis on microphone quality (how well Alexa can hear you) as well as overall sound quality. These are the smart sound bars with Alexa you need to know.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Best Alexa sound bar

Yamaha YAS-209
Sarah Tew/CNET

Yamaha's YAS-209 is the speaker to get if you want to replace an Amazon Echo and a sound bar with a single gadget. It sounds great with movies, thanks to the implementation of DTS Virtual:X, and music sounds good, too. The onboard mics can also hear you hen the music is cranked all the way to the top. It's the Amazon Alexa sound bar all the others should aspire to be.

$348 at Amazon
Read Yamaha YAS-209 review

Runner-up

Polk Command Bar
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you can find the Polk Command Bar for $250 then it's a great buy. It offers looks reminiscent of the Amazon Echo, and it offers control of most functions with Alexa, too. It sounds good with movies, even if the Yamaha is slightly better with music.

$299 at Amazon
Read Polk Command Bar review

Best for multiroom music

Sonos Beam
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Sonos Beam offers the choice of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of the most flexible sound bars on the market. Its other selling points include the excellent, robust Sonos multiroom system and super-enveloping sound with movies. You might want to add the (expensive) sub to get the most performance out of it, though.

$398 at Amazon
Read Sonos Beam review
Mentioned Above
Yamaha YAS-209
$348
See it
$349 Best Buy
See It
$349 Abt Electronics
See It
$349 Crutchfield
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.

Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.

Yamaha YAS-209

Next Article: Best college laptops for 2019