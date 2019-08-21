Best sound bars with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is the most popular voice assistant, but it's only been available in sound bars for a little over 12 months -- the Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar were the first. Slowly but surely more models are coming on board -- but which should you choose?

We've picked the best sound bars available so far with an emphasis on microphone quality (how well Alexa can hear you) as well as overall sound quality. These are the smart sound bars with Alexa you need to know.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yamaha's YAS-209 is the speaker to get if you want to replace an Amazon Echo and a sound bar with a single gadget. It sounds great with movies, thanks to the implementation of DTS Virtual:X, and music sounds good, too. The onboard mics can also hear you hen the music is cranked all the way to the top. It's the Amazon Alexa sound bar all the others should aspire to be. Read Yamaha YAS-209 review

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can find the Polk Command Bar for $250 then it's a great buy. It offers looks reminiscent of the Amazon Echo, and it offers control of most functions with Alexa, too. It sounds good with movies, even if the Yamaha is slightly better with music. Read Polk Command Bar review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos Beam offers the choice of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of the most flexible sound bars on the market. Its other selling points include the excellent, robust Sonos multiroom system and super-enveloping sound with movies. You might want to add the (expensive) sub to get the most performance out of it, though. Read Sonos Beam review

Mentioned Above Yamaha YAS-209 $348 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.