There are so many different beauty brands out there that it's impossible for you to pick just one, right? I feel the same way. While we can't solve your beauty obsession, we can help support it with our roundup of all the beauty brands running Single's Day deals right now.

There's a little bit for everyone here. If you're looking for skincare tailored to mature skin, SiO Beauty and City Beauty have deals on their skincare lines. Want a whimsical but effective skincare line that's pretty to look at? Winky Lux is your go-to, and if you need new makeup, you'll find Fenty Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics and KVD beauty with some stellar offers on makeup products.

Note that some of these deals are tied to "Single's Day" (Nov. 11), but most of them extend a bit longer.

City Beauty This cosmetics line is all about "functional beauty," which offers people more than just beautiful skin. If wrinkles, sagging or dry skin are a problem, get your hands on cruelty-free skincare sitewide for 35% off using the offer code SINGLE35. City Beauty's offer is valid until Nov. 13.

First Aid Beauty This is a skincare line designed for all skin types, but it does wonders for sensitive skin. First Aid Beauty is fragrance-free and helps maintain a healthy skin balance, resulting in fewer flare-ups. Right now, you can get 22% off orders of $50 or more with code SELFLOVE22 until Nov. 14.

SiO Beauty The mission of SiO Beauty is to reduce wrinkles, tighten aged skin and slow the aging process. There are a number of best sellers on the site, but items like the SiO Facelift and SiO Super Eyelift can help anyone's skin get back on track. You can save $11 if you buy $60 or more, or $22 if you spend $100. Today is the last day for this deal.

Winky Lux Winky Lux is one of my favorite brands, with some of the most beautiful packaging and products. Many of its cosmetics and skincare products smell wonderful and work well together. For $22, try the Petal Cleanser and watch your makeup melt away (I personally love this product). You can get a free Glimmer Balm Ornament with every $25 purchase through Nov. 12.

Bite Beauty Bite Beauty is offering a special bargain on lip gloss, mascara and pressed powder. You can buy select products for $11, like Yaysayer lip gloss, Agave lip balm and more, that are vegan-friendly and suitable for a variety of skin types. There is no need to use a coupon because the discount will be applied at checkout.

Fenty Beauty Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are both well-known businesses, so there's no need to go into depth about it. For $15, you can buy Slip Shine lipstick or Stunna lip paint, and with code SINGLESDAY, you can get the Single's Day gift with purchase when you buy $75 or more. Offer starts today and ends Nov. 15.

KVD Beauty Kat Von D's cosmetics are another well-known celebrity line on the market. It's bold, graphic and vegan. You can purchase two Minis for $11 starting today. The Mini Lock-It foundation, Mini Lock-It setting powder, and more best sellers are included. There is no need for a coupon, but the offer is only valid until Nov. 14.

Tarte Cosmetics Tarte Cosmetics is the place to go if you're looking for new palettes. Tarte's palettes strike a perfect combination of fun and bold colors that complement any skin tone. Until Nov. 13, anybody who buys one Tartelette palette will receive a second one for free. There's also a $11 full-size lipstick and mascara offer that comes with free delivery.