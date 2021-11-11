Elon Musk sells 2M Tesla shares Taylor Swift's Red Home Sweet Home Alone review PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Best skincare and makeup deals right now: Save up to 35%

Grab lipstick, anti-aging masks and even eyeshadow palettes for less during these Single's Day sales.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

There are so many different beauty brands out there that it's impossible for you to pick just one, right? I feel the same way. While we can't solve your beauty obsession, we can help support it with our roundup of all the beauty brands running Single's Day deals right now. 

There's a little bit for everyone here. If you're looking for skincare tailored to mature skin, SiO Beauty and City Beauty have deals on their skincare lines. Want a whimsical but effective skincare line that's pretty to look at? Winky Lux is your go-to, and if you need new makeup, you'll find Fenty Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics and KVD beauty with some stellar offers on makeup products.

Note that some of these deals are tied to "Single's Day" (Nov. 11), but most of them extend a bit longer. 

City Beauty

35% off sitewide
City Beauty

This cosmetics line is all about "functional beauty," which offers people more than just beautiful skin. If wrinkles, sagging or dry skin are a problem, get your hands on cruelty-free skincare sitewide for 35% off using the offer code SINGLE35. City Beauty's offer is valid until Nov. 13.

See at City Beauty

First Aid Beauty

22% off orders
First Aid Beauty

This is a skincare line designed for all skin types, but it does wonders for sensitive skin. First Aid Beauty is fragrance-free and helps maintain a healthy skin balance, resulting in fewer flare-ups. Right now, you can get 22% off orders of $50 or more with code SELFLOVE22 until Nov. 14.

See at First Aid Beauty

SiO Beauty

Spend $60 and get $11 off
SiO Beauty

The mission of SiO Beauty is to reduce wrinkles, tighten aged skin and slow the aging process. There are a number of best sellers on the site, but items like the SiO Facelift and SiO Super Eyelift can help anyone's skin get back on track. You can save $11 if you buy $60 or more, or $22 if you spend $100. Today is the last day for this deal.

See at SiO Beauty

Winky Lux

Free Glimmer Balm Ornament with any purchase of $25 or more
Winky Lux

Winky Lux is one of my favorite brands, with some of the most beautiful packaging and products. Many of its cosmetics and skincare products smell wonderful and work well together. For $22, try the Petal Cleanser and watch your makeup melt away (I personally love this product). You can get a free Glimmer Balm Ornament with every $25 purchase through Nov. 12.

See at Winky Lux

Bite Beauty

Select products are $11
Bite Beauty

Bite Beauty is offering a special bargain on lip gloss, mascara and pressed powder. You can buy select products for $11, like Yaysayer lip gloss, Agave lip balm and more, that are vegan-friendly and suitable for a variety of skin types. There is no need to use a coupon because the discount will be applied at checkout.

See at Bite Beauty

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

Slip Shine and Stunna for $15
Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are both well-known businesses, so there's no need to go into depth about it. For $15, you can buy Slip Shine lipstick or Stunna lip paint, and with code SINGLESDAY, you can get the Single's Day gift with purchase when you buy $75 or more. Offer starts today and ends Nov. 15.

See at Fenty Beauty

KVD Beauty

Two minis for $11
KVD Beauty

Kat Von D's cosmetics are another well-known celebrity line on the market. It's bold, graphic and vegan. You can purchase two Minis for $11 starting today. The Mini Lock-It foundation, Mini Lock-It setting powder, and more best sellers are included. There is no need for a coupon, but the offer is only valid until Nov. 14.

See at KVD Beauty

Tarte Cosmetics

Buy 1 Tartelette palette, get 1 free
Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is the place to go if you're looking for new palettes. Tarte's palettes strike a perfect combination of fun and bold colors that complement any skin tone. Until Nov. 13, anybody who buys one Tartelette palette will receive a second one for free. There's also a $11 full-size lipstick and mascara offer that comes with free delivery.

See at Tarte Cosmetics

Ole Henriksen

Get a 3-piece gift when you shop and spend $35
Ole Henriksen

This skincare line is for women and men who need a little extra support to get their skin back in shape. Try this brand if you need to balance your complexion with an oil control kit, combat aging or boost hydration. When you buy $35 or more and apply code SINGLE at checkout, you'll receive a three-piece gift (OleGlow terry cloth headband, eye cream, and skin-brightening vitamin C serum).

See at Ole Henriksen