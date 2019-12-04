The best sausages to order online for holiday hosting

KC Cattle Co.

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Oktoberfest may be over but that doesn't mean we want sausage any less. Sausage makes for an easy holiday appetizer or main course. Slice it up as part of a crowd-pleasing charcuterie board or dice up a good one to serve hot with pasta or rice and you've got yourself a perfect (and easy) main course. The beauty of sausage is that it's generally preseasoned with herbs and spices, which means less work for the chef and more bang for your buck.

There are so many types of great tasting sausages available, and with full-service online butchers and mail order purveyors, you can get just about any kind you want -- chorizo, brats, merguez, Italian sausages and more -- all delivered straight to your door and in time for the big hosting holidays.

Check out a few of our favorite sausages to order online and have on hand for easy holiday entertaining. Just don't forget the mustard.

Porter Road Porter Road is one of our favorite new meat delivery services offering a huge selection of sausages of all kinds. These Memphis sausages have a sweet and spicy kick with traditional BBQ spices, fresh scallion and garlic. Toss this one with pasta and a light cream sauce or serve sliced as a hearty appetizer.

Snake River Farms Snake River Farms' loose pork sausage is made from high-end purebred Berkshire Kurobuta pigs, and goes for $15 per pound. Brown this savory spiced ground sausage with tomatoes for an easy weeknight ragu.

KC Cattle Co. KC Cattle Co. is a butcher delivery service specializing in Wagyu beef products. The Wagyu Summer sausage comes in two flavors, classic and jalapeño & cheese, and makes perfect appetizers sliced with crackers and a soft cheese.

Schaller & Weber Schaller & Weber collaborated with NYC German-style brewer Mikkeller on these Butcher Bier Brats made with Mikkeller NYC Butcher Bier. A twist on the company's classic bratwurst, these tasty pork brats pack a full Oktoberfest punch, even in December.

Porter Road These lamb merguez sausage links are packed with flavor (and some heat). These are best served on their own, alongside rice or vegetables.

Omaha Steaks From one of the original meat deliverers, this Omaha Steaks sausage feast includes a variety of great-tasting sausages: eight jumbo frankfurters, eight jumbo bratwurst, eight Italian sausages and eight kielbasa sausage. Now, how much red wine do I need to go with that?

Vermont Sausage Co. Sure, summer is just about over, but these fresh summer sausages, made with a blend of beef and pork, will make the perfect addition to your holiday spread.

Mercato Vegetarians and vegans can now enjoy a proper sausage fix. Surely you've heard about the plant-based meat alternatives from food-tech startups like Impossible and Beyond Meat. These meatless brats with all-vegan seasonings and ingredients, courtesy of Beyond Meat, seek to imitate the flavor of a traditional German sausage.

