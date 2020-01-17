The best sausages to order online for the big game

KC Cattle Co.

When it comes to football game day eats, it doesn't get much easier than sausage. Slice up some fancy links as part of a swanky charcuterie board or serve sauteed Italian-style sausage with peppers and onions over crusty rolls for a drool-inducing sandwich. The beauty of sausage is that it's generally preseasoned with herbs and spices, which means less work for you -- the honorable chef and host -- and more time for watching the game (or halftime show should you prefer). Not to mention a bit more bang for your buck as sausage is generally much less, pound for pound, than other cuts of meat.

There are so many types of great tasting sausages available, and with full-service online butchers and mail order purveyors, you can get just about any kind you want -- chorizo, brats, merguez, Italian sausages and more -- delivered straight to your door and in time for the big game.

Check out a few of our favorite sausages to order online and have on hand for easy game day entertaining. Just don't forget the mustard. And beer.

Porter Road Porter Road is one of our favorite new meat delivery services offering a huge selection of sausages of all kinds. These brats are made with pasture-raised pork, eggs and fresh cream and seasoned with white pepper, nutmeg and ginger.

Snake River Farms Snake River Farms' loose pork sausage is made from high-end purebred Berkshire Kurobuta pigs, and goes for $15 per pound. Brown this savory spiced ground sausage into your favorite chili or serve over hoagies with onions, peppers and mushrooms, and some good old fashioned American cheese.

KC Cattle Co. KC Cattle Co. is a butcher delivery service specializing in Wagyu beef products. The Wagyu Summer sausage comes in two flavors, classic and jalapeño & cheese, and makes perfect appetizers sliced with crackers and a soft cheese.

Schaller & Weber Schaller & Weber collaborated with NYC German-style brewer Mikkeller on these Butcher Bier Brats made with Mikkeller NYC Butcher Bier. A twist on the company's classic bratwurst, these tasty pork brats pack a full Oktoberfest-style flavor punch, even in January.

Porter Road These lamb merguez sausage links are seriously packed with flavor (and some heat, too). These are great on their own, with toothpicks or diced into a nice short pasta dish with tomato and feta cheese.

Omaha Steaks From one of the original meat deliverers, this Omaha Steaks sausage feast includes a variety of great-tasting sausages: eight jumbo frankfurters, eight jumbo bratwurst, eight Italian sausages and eight kielbasa sausages. Now, how much beer do I need to go with that?

Vermont Sausage Co. Sure, summer is long gone, but these fresh summer sausages, made with a blend of beef and pork, will make the perfect addition to your game day spread.

Mercato Vegetarians and vegans can now enjoy a proper sausage fix. Surely you've heard about the plant-based meat alternatives from food-tech startups like Impossible and Beyond Meat. These meatless brats with all-vegan seasonings and ingredients, courtesy of Beyond Meat, seek to imitate the flavor of a traditional German sausage.

