Best Samsung Prime Day deals: Save $100 on Galaxy S21 Plus, $150 on Galaxy Watch 3

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Samsung's list of Prime Day deals will evolve over the next few days as its retail partners and even Samsung itself bring new offerings into view. If you're a Samsung loyalist, of even if you just appreciate a good deal when you see one, you'll definitely want to keep checking this page and all of CNET's Prime Day coverage to see the latest discounts.

For now, the best bets from Samsung come from Galaxy S21 phone family, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Tab S7 product line.

We're keeping this list up to date so check back often.

Sarah Tew/CNET The middle child in Samsung's flagship phone family, the main feature differences between the Galaxy S21 Plus and the regular Galaxy S21 are a larger screen (6.7-inch vs 6.2-inch) and larger battery (4,800 mAh vs 4,000 mAh) on the S21 Plus. The larger model is just over one ounce heavier, and with slightly less pixel density in its display. Normally you'll pay $200 more for the S21 Plus than the regular model. This deal narrows the price gap to a more affordable $100 upcharge. Read CNET's comparison of the Galaxy S21 family.

Juan Garzon / CNET Samsung's second-pass at a foldable smartphone won over CNET reviewer Patrick Holland when he wrote about it last summer. "Most of all, the Galaxy Z Flip is fun and that's something I don't say about many phones." This isn't a huge discount, but if you've been wanting to try out the novelty of a folding screen yourself, here's a good way to get your hands on one. Check out CNET's review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G..

Angela Lang/CNET The beauty of annual phone updates is that the still-capable models from the previous generation, often get big discounts once the latest and greatest kicks them out of the spotlight. This offer from Amazon is for a refurbished model, so you need to bring some faith in the restoration process, but for $230, this is a compelling deal on a solid smartphone. Read CNET's review of the Galaxy S10.

Juan Garzon / CNET The Galaxy Watch 3 stepped up its healthy living features when it came out in August. It now has advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. Samsung and its retail partners are discounting watches across the entire Galaxy family this Prime Day season, but of all the deals we saw, this one offer the largest discount for the most features. Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3..

David Carnoy/CNET $120 for a set of well-received wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling is a pretty good deal, especially considering Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro debuted at the beginning of this year for $200. CNET reviewer David Carnoy described them as "mostly impressive" but he had a few complaints about the fit in his ears. A set of inserts might help you customize the fit in your own ears. Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Buds Pro.