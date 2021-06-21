Prime Day can't-miss deals Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Best Buy's me-too sale IRS child tax credit portal
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Samsung Prime Day deals: Save $100 on Galaxy S21 Plus, $150 on Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung has discounts across all of its product families during Prime Day. Here are the picks that are most worth your attention so far.

,
Listen
- 00:54
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Samsung's list of Prime Day deals will evolve over the next few days as its retail partners and even Samsung itself bring new offerings into view. If you're a Samsung loyalist, of even if you just appreciate a good deal when you see one, you'll definitely want to keep checking this page and all of CNET's Prime Day coverage to see the latest discounts.

For now, the best bets from Samsung come from Galaxy S21 phone family, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Tab S7 product line. 

We're keeping this list up to date so check back often.

Prime Day 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: 900

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

The middle child in Samsung's flagship phone family, the main feature differences between the Galaxy S21 Plus and the regular Galaxy S21 are a larger screen (6.7-inch vs 6.2-inch) and larger battery  (4,800 mAh vs 4,000 mAh) on the S21 Plus. The larger model is just over one ounce heavier, and with slightly less pixel density in its display. Normally you'll pay $200 more for the S21 Plus than the regular model. This deal narrows the price gap to a more affordable $100 upcharge.

Read CNET's comparison of the Galaxy S21 family.

 

$900 at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $1,150

Save $50
Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung's second-pass at a foldable smartphone won over CNET reviewer Patrick Holland when he wrote about it last summer. "Most of all, the Galaxy Z Flip is fun and that's something I don't say about many phones." This isn't a huge discount, but if you've been wanting to try out the novelty of a folding screen yourself, here's a good way to get your hands on one. 

Check out CNET's review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G..

 

$1,150 at Samsung

Galaxy S10: $230

Save $44
Angela Lang/CNET

The beauty of annual phone updates is that the still-capable models from the previous generation, often get big discounts once the latest and greatest kicks them out of the spotlight. This offer from Amazon is for a refurbished model, so you need to bring some faith in the restoration process, but for $230, this is a compelling deal on a solid smartphone. 

Read CNET's review of the Galaxy S10.

 

$230 at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 3 41mm/45mm: $250/$280

Save $150
Juan Garzon / CNET

The Galaxy Watch 3 stepped up its healthy living features when it came out in August. It now has advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. Samsung and its retail partners are discounting watches across the entire Galaxy family this Prime Day season, but of all the deals we saw, this one offer the largest discount for the most features. 

Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3..

 

$250 at Samsung
$280 at Samsung

Galaxy Buds Pro: $120

Save $30
David Carnoy/CNET

$120 for a set of well-received wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling is a pretty good deal, especially considering Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro debuted at the beginning of this year for $200. CNET reviewer David Carnoy described them as "mostly impressive" but he had a few complaints about the fit in his ears. A set of inserts might help you customize the fit in your own ears.

Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

 

$120 at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus: $570/$770

Save $80
Juan Garzon / CNET

Android tablets are still alive at Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S7 is the latest tablet that comes with an 11-inch screen, an S Pen and Dex option to turn the tablet into a laptop. Spend a little more on the Tab S7 Plus to upgrade to the bigger 12.4-inch screen. The Tab S7's $80 discount drops the tablet from $650 to $570 while the Tab S7 Plus comes down to $770 from its $850 regular price. 

Read our impressions of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus..

 

$570 at Samsung
$770 at Samsung