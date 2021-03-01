Best Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra cases

The Galaxy S21 comes in three sizes and the case you pick may be partially determined by the S21 model you have. The flagship S21 Ultra, which has a 6.8-inch screen, is the heaviest of the bunch and isn't a phone you necessarily want to hold in your hand all the time, which is why I like using a case with an integrated kickstand, so I can prop it up. The same might be said for the smaller S21 Plus (6.7-inch screen) and the standard S21 (6.2 inches), neither of which are compact. But everybody has their own opinions about phone cases and everyone has different needs, which is why I've included cases in a variety of styles, from slimmer models to more rugged cases to folio wallet cases.

Note that some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S21 series cases are based on my experience using nearly identical models with preceding Galaxy smartphones, as well as iPhones. Where multiple products are shown, the price listed is the starting price for the line. Make sure that you're buying the case that matches the specific model of your S21 (Ultra, Plus or standard).

I regularly update this roundup with new picks as more candidates arrive.

Speck Leading case maker Speck brings a selection of cases to the Galaxy S21, including (from left to right in picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Mist, Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, and Presidio2 Grip. All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial protection. The cases start at $40 in various color options, but Speck is currently offering 30% off your first order sitewide.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra: Not as tough as we'd hoped

Amazon If you're looking for a cheap clear case for your new Galaxy S21, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $12 to $15, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (on left in photo), which has an integrated kickstand. No drop rating is listed for the case, but it feels like Spigen's transparent cases offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with stronger protection, Spigen's Tough Armor case (on right in photo) is an option for $18 to $19 and also has an integrated kickstand. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. But they're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens.

Samsung Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy but it's a protective clear case that has an integrated kickstand. You can prop your phone up horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand). I regularly use this case.

Clckr I've become a recent fan of Clckr's cases, which feature a built-in stand and grip strap that folds out and clicks into place on the back of your phone. Clckr sells just the stand-strap accessory to stick on the back of your phone or on a case, but the case with the integrated stand accessory is better. The selection for the S21 is currently pretty limited (there's only a clear version S21 and S21 Plus, not the S21 Ultra), but perhaps the options will expand over time. The cases aren't rugged but they're protective enough, with raised edges to protect the screen. The ones I've used with other phones have held up well over time. With the stand clicked in place, you can use your device hands-free in either portrait or landscape mode. Note that you can wirelessly charge your phone with this case on, though you have to be more careful about placing it in the right spot on a wireless charging pad for it to work. The new models have antimicrobial protection.

Amazon The company's superprotective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S21 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. That said, I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen.

Gear4 British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Havana (10-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection) and Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen, made out of 52% plant-based material, is the most eco-friendly. Prices range from $30 to $50 for the top-end Denali, which is the Gear4 case I probably like best.

Amazon Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S21, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $15, the same price as Spigen's Neo Hybrid S.

David Carnoy/CNET Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S21 as it does for the iPhone 12, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish Bumper case, which has a soft-to-the-touch finish (pictured on left). It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case are raised as well.

Amazon Some people like to have full-screen protection, so they go with a folio case that covers the screen. The Strada Via is a new folio case from Otterbox that has a soft-to-the-touch finish and stays closed thanks to a set of magnets. It's also got a slot for storing a credit card or two. The only thing I didn't like about it is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for video viewing.

Amazon X-Doria has brought its Raptic Shield case to the Galaxy S21 series. Available in a few color options, it costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox and has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment. I'm personally fond of X-Doria's Raptic Air case (13-foot drop protection), but that model isn't available for the Galaxy S21 models.

David Carnoy/CNET Lifeproof's Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it supertough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.)

More phone advice