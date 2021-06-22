Best Samsung deals of Prime Day 2021: Save $300 on a Galaxy Chromebook

Deal Savings Price













Amazon Prime Day 2021

Right now, you can now find great deals on a wide variety of Samsung products thanks to Prime Day, with a ton of models hitting all-time low prices. With discounts on phones, tablets, monitors, watches and more from the tech giant, this is a wonderful time to check for bargains and snag that fancy new toy you've been coveting. You may also be able to find some really good prices from around the web even if they're not part of much-hyped sales events, including Target's Deal Days, Walmart's Deals for Days or Best Buy's Bigger Deal.

Some deals may sell out, but we'll do our best to keep the list updated and include any great new deals that surface.

Angela Lang/CNET One of our favorite midrange phones on the market, the Galaxy S20 "Fan Edition" just hit its all-time low price by a sizable margin. This phone normally costs $700 and the previous low was $550. If you're in the market for a great-value Android, this is an excellent price. Read our Galaxy S20 FE review.

Samsung Another great deal on a midrange Samsung phone, the previous low for this $600 phone was $400. Unlocked at $375, the A71 has great specs especially for the price.

Angela Lang/CNET A great high-end two-in-one with a gorgeous display, the Galaxy Chromebook is a little too pricey at its usual $1,000 list price. But for $700, it's definitely worth considering, as that price is close to the lowest-ever mark of $687. The AMOLED screen and Intel Core i5 processor will get you a lot of bang for your buck.

Sarah Tew/CNET Thanks to its ordinary value, we like the $200 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 a little more than the top of the line Galaxy Watch 3. That makes today's all-time low price of $152 (the previous low was $160) that much more appealing. Samsung even added an electrocardiogram feature, making this watch one of the best choices if you want an Android smartwatch. Read our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review.

Great sound and a good value normally, the Galaxy Buds Plus still have a list price of $150, but normally sell for $100. Today, you can get a sizable discount even on that affordable mark, as Amazon has them for $85. The Buds Plus marked a big step in the right direction for Samsung, with much improved sound quality and battery life from the original Galaxy Buds. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

Samsung Amazon's got an exclusive, all-time low price on this 32-inch FreeSync-compatible gaming monitor, at least for the moment -- even lower than on Samsung's own site. The resolution is 2,560x1,440 pixels at 144Hz, so it's not a wide monitor, rather a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. There are some caveats, though: It's a VA panel (so low 250-nit brightness) and the VESA mount is 75x75 rather than the more common 100x100 or 200x200. The 34-inch version of this display is on sale for Prime members as well for an all-time low of $420. That one's 165Hz with a wide aspect ratio (3,440x1,440 resolution), but otherwise the same.

Samsung Ready for maximum bigness? Samsung's 120Hz FreeSync-compatible gaming monitor offers DisplayHDR 1000 certification and the company's QLED LCD technology for greater color saturation and a broader color gamut. It's got all the essentials, including DisplayPort and HDMI connections as well as USB-A ports. The catch for paying its all-time low of $900 is that it's an older model from 2019.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Chromebook Plus V2 is a more affordable two-in-one to begin with and it has plenty of horsepower for most tasks. You can snag the normally $500 machine today for a $300 deal that matches its all-time low. Read our Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review.