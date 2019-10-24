Best robot vacuum of 2019: iRobot Roomba, Neato and all other robot vacuum cleaners

A home that cleans itself has been a dream for ages. Thanks to today's robotic vacuums, though, that fantasy sounds less and less far-fetched. Current robotic vacuums are packed with loads of sensors, electronic eyes -- even lasers -- and they have enhanced computing power to match.

Their prices have ballooned, too. Some robotic vacuum models will even set you back a staggering four figures. Spending that much is extravagant, but it does net you next-level vacuum cleaning features. Those cleaning features include multiple room and floor plan mapping, dustbins that empty themselves, turbo mode, plus elegantly designed hardware.

To zero in on the best robotic vacuum cleaner, I spent over 120 hours torture-testing a group of 10 robotic vacuums. Among them are brand-new models that have recently launched, flagship models, as well as compelling options offered across numerous online retailers. I excluded older models that likely won't be sold for long.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If someone were to give you a blank check and told you to buy a robotic vacuum, this is the bot to get. The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus costs a whopping $1,399. For that staggeringly steep sticker price though, this bot delivers superb dirt removal cleaning power. On hardwood flooring it picked up an average of 93% of our test sand, the highest amount in our test group. The Roomba struggled a bit cleaning sand from low-pile carpeting and area rugs, earning a low average dust and sand pickup of 28%. That said, the vacuum removed an average 71% of sand from our midpile carpet. Again, this is the best result that we saw on this specific test. It also cleaned up more pet hair and allergens than any vacuum in this test group, and the bot navigates and maps multiple rooms and floors. The robot zipped through our test room in a short average time of 25 minutes, too. You can link the S9 Plus to the Roomba app and your home WiFi as well. Best of all is the Roomba S9 Plus' CleanBase docking station. It both charges the robot's battery and empties its dustbin automatically. Now that's convenient. Read our first impressions of the Roomba S9 Plus.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET For half the price of the Roomba S9 Plus, the $647 Neato's Botvac D7 Connected vacuums up dirt, dust and messes almost as well. On average this robotic cleaner picked up a greater amount of sand (36%) across low-pile carpet and rugs than the Roomba did. It narrowly beat the S9 Plus for cleaning power on hardwood floors, too, collecting an average of 95% of the sand we put down. The vacuum cleaned dirt, dust and sand from midpile less effectively though, notching a pickup average of 47 percent. While it can't match the Roomba's prowess at removing pet hair or empty its own dust bin, this cleaning robot navigates more efficiently, yet covers more ground, thanks to built-in lidar laser navigation mapping. You can also control the cleaning robot through the Neato app, as well as link it to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The app allows you to designate areas of your home as off-limits, too. Read our Neato Botvac D7 Connected preview.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a machine that proves you don't need to blow your budget to purchase a solid robot vacuum cleaner. Even though the Robovac 11S Max costs just $219, it cleans floors effectively. That's especially the case when cleaning hardwood bare floors. It managed to remove an average of 71% of our test sand from this type of surface. The bot didn't work as well handling carpets, earning sand pickup averages of 21 and 27% on low pile and midpile, respectively. And due to this vacuum's basic navigation system, it took well over an hour to negotiate our test room. Still, the Eufy used its runtime wisely. The vacuum covered the space well, leaving almost no spots untouched.

How we test robot vacuums



Our method for evaluating robot vacuums is straightforward, yet grueling. There are two types of tests we run. The first trial is to figure out how well a robot covers the floor. We built an industry-standard testing room, as specified by the International Electrotechnical Commission, just for this purpose. The IEC is an international standards body responsible for managing robot vacuum testing procedures, among other things, for vacuum manufacturers.

Inside this room are objects designed to simulate typical obstacles a robot encounters for navigation as it cleans. These include wall edges, table and chair legs, couches and so on, plus floorings of tile, hardwood and carpet.

We mount LED lights to the top of each vacuum cleaner. The dimensions of the lights correspond to the measured nozzle width of each particular robot vacuum we test.

As robots move through the room, a camera overhead captures a long-exposure image of the entire room in low light. That photo will then have a light trail, created by the LEDs, that shows the exact areas where the robot traveled (and its nozzle position) during its runtime. We can also see areas of the floor the vacuum may have missed.

You can see the navigation results of all the robot vacuums in our test group in the gallery below.

The second type of test reveals exactly how much physical debris a vacuum is able to pick up off of the floor. To mimic dirt of small particle size, we use a mixture of play-sand and landscaping sand. For bigger particle soil, we use grains of uncooked black rice. Robots then run in a straight line across three types of flooring (low-pile carpet, medium-pile carpet and hardwood).

We control for the specific nozzle width of each vacuum, too. We constructed an ajustable tool to soil our test floors. It lets us lay down a strip of precise area of soil to match the nozzle dimensions for every robot. The mass of soil isn't chosen at random either. We measure a proportional amount that's related to the flooring material, type of debris, plus each vacuum's nozzle width.

We conduct three runs (at minimum) on each floor type. We also test with sand and rice separately. That comes to at least 18 tests per vacuum. We weigh the robot's dust bin both before and after each run. From there we can calculate the percentage of debris pickup for every run and the average amount of soil a machine manages to remove. Additionally we run anecdotal (visual) pet hair tests for each robot, on all three floor types.

The chart below shows the fine particle cleaning performance data for all of the robot vacuums we tested. It should give you a pretty good idea about their performance on different kinds of flooring surfaces. Our rice-based, medium-size particle test didn't show enough differentiation between each cleaner, which says they can all handle larger particles without trouble. For fur removal for pet owners, we judged anecdotally.

Percent soil removed iRobot Roomba S9 Plus 28 93 71 iRobot Roomba i7 Plus 20 87 31 Neato Botvac D7 Connected 36 95 47 Neato Botvac D6 Connected 38 80 37 Neato Botvac D4 Connected 39 92 45 Electrolux Pure i9 39 83 54 Eufy RoboVac 11s Max 21 71 27 Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 26 88 38 Ecovacs Deebot 600 18 71 25 Ecovacs Deebot 500 19 64 22 Legend: Sand from low-pile Sand from hardwood Sand from medium-pile Note: Results listed are the average percent of total material removed from test surface

Want more robot vacuum options? Here's a list of the other robot vacuums we tested besides the models listed above.

Originally published last month.