Halo Infinite Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase Taylor Swift drops surprise album SDCC 2020 Second stimulus check China launches to Mars Sturddlefish Rocket League for free
Best projector for home theater in 2020

From portable projectors to 1080p home theater models to 4K HDR light cannons, these are the best projectors for the money.

As everyone continues to hunker down inside, a projector is a great way to brighten up those dull evenings. The latest projectors offer high brightness and excellent color, and you don't need to spend over a grand to get a good one.

Whether you're looking to go the whole hog with 4K and HDR compatibility, want something that will make HD sources look great, or need something you can take outside in the backyard, these are the best projectors for the money. We update this list periodically as we review new products.

And if you're interested in projectors, you'll probably be curious about how to set them up correctly, including placement, settings and more. We've got you covered there too, with eight tips for setup, placement and picture settings on home theater projectors

Best projector for the money

BenQ HT2050A
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The BenQ HT2050A is the best projector you can get for the money. It produces a bright picture with great contrast and lifelike colors. It's also one of the only comparable models with vertical lens shift, which makes setup a little easier. Read our BenQ CineHome HT2050A review.

$699 at Best Buy
$699 at Adorama
$900 at Walmart

Best for 4K

Optoma UHD60
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Optoma UHD60 is one of the first 4K projectors that's actually affordable, and it offers excellent contrast and superb picture quality. It has HDR compatibility, but don't expect it to perform better than a non-HDR model. Read our Optoma UHD60 review.

$1,799 at Abt Electronics
$1,800 at Best Buy
$1,799 at Adorama

Best LCD for the money

Epson Home Cinema 2150
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

If you're susceptible to the "rainbow effect" on moving edges on a DLP projector, then an LCD-based projector is for you. The Epson Home Cinema 2150 is one of the most flexible projectors we've seen with a bright, colorful image and enhanced setup capabilities like a wider zoom and lens shift. Read our Epson Home Cinema 2150 review.

$895 at Amazon
$900 at Best Buy

Best for HDR

Optoma HD28HDR
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Optoma HD28HDR is one of the cheapest HDR-compatible projectors. It offers a bright image perfect for gaming or the latest movies. Unlike its Optoma stablemate above, it's only 1080p and it isn't the best for non-HDR content. Read our Optoma HD28HDR review.

$649 at Best Buy
$649 at Abt Electronics
$649 at Adorama

Best for portable use

ViewSonic M2
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The M2 is about the size of a cake, but it comes with onboard streaming, and with the (optional) battery it's a good option for backyard movie parties (with the proper distancing precautions taken, of course). Read our Viewsonic M2 review.

$650 at Best Buy
$649 at Adorama
$650 at Walmart

Best with lasers

Epson EF-100
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The EF-100 is a small, highly portable projector in the same vein as the ViewSonic M2. It fits a slightly different niche, however. It requires AC power, no battery will do. It's significantly brighter, roughly 1,500 lumens to the M2's 350. Instead of built-in apps, it has an Epson-branded streaming stick tucked inside that runs on Android, giving you access to Netflix, HBO Max and more. 

The coolest part is the EF-100's light is created by Epson's "MicroLaser Array Projection Technology." Yep, laser beams. The main benefit being no lamps to replace. 

The EF-100 can fit just about anywhere. It's designed for atypical placement, like on a floor to shine on the ceiling, letting you stream your favorite shows from just about anywhere, including while lying in bed. Read our Epson EF-100 review.

$800 at Best Buy
