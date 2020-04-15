Best produce delivery service

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As Americans hunker down in their homes with shelter-in-place orders and to practice social distancing, you may be wondering how you can still eat healthily and stock your home with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables -- without having to leave the house as often. Luckily, there are a slew of produce subscription boxes that can be shipped straight to your doorstep, so you don't even have to go outside. Similar to a CSA (community supported agriculture), which connects customers with local farmers, these subscription services offer the same kind of service, but instead of heading over to drop-off locations to pick up your weekly bounty or CSA box, shipments are sent directly to your home.

Read more: Take advantage of Amazon's Pantry delivery service to order household staples to your door

If you want to supplement your produce boxes with fresh food from your local farmers market, that's definitely an option, too. Many farmers markets across the country remain open and are taking precautionary measures (like using gloves to pack up produce). Just maintain at least six feet apart from anyone else to practice proper social distancing, and wash your hands as frequently as possible.

Ahead, our favorite produce boxes on the market right now, all geared toward making healthy eating affordable and super easy.

Misfits Market Misfits Market aims to prevent food waste by delivering boxes of fruits and vegetables that maybe aren't your average shape or size -- but are still perfectly good to cook with and delicious. Plus, Misfits guarantees that its boxes are up to 40% less than what you'd spend at your local grocery store, sourcing organic and non-GMO produce from regional farms and shipping to the Northeast, South and Midwest (with plans to expand to more states). Expect an ever-changing selection of fruits and vegetables like leafy greens, watermelon radishes, zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, apples and mangoes. The plan: Misfits offers two plans, the Mischief and the Madness. At $22, the Mischief is a starter box geared toward smaller households, which can be shipped weekly or biweekly. The Madness box arrives with 18 to 22 pounds of fruits and vegetables, and is priced at $35.

The Fruit Guys Need more fruit in your life? Let The Fruit Guys deliver a large assortment of fruit to your door. You can choose between organic and conventional produce that's locally sourced from small farms who don't use GMOs, with boxes arriving filled with bananas, apples, oranges, kiwis and more. And right now, you can enjoy 25% off all orders by using the code House25. The plan: Choose from five different boxes -- which all range in size and price -- with the cheapest at $30 and the most expensive at $125. There's also a healthy kit, complete immune-boosting fruits, honey sticks and ginger, starting at $42.

Perfectly Imperfect Food While supermarkets often reject any produce that aren't "perfect" in shape or size, Perfectly Imperfect Produce gathers all that excess bounty and ugly produce from local farms and wholesalers and ships it out in subscription boxes. You choose from a variety of different boxes, which range in price, size and organic or nonorganic, and include everything from eggplants and butternut squash to delicious watermelons and plums. Plus, for every box purchased, Perfectly Imperfect Produce donates produce to food pantries in need. The plan: Perfectly Imperfect Produce offers 12 boxes, the smallest of which is $14 and the largest is $40. Each option lists the weight of the produce, along with how many people it's designed for.

Farmbox Direct If you live anywhere in the continental US, you can get Farmbox Direct's shipments of fruits and vegetables. Farmbox Direct guarantees all organic and natural produce, plucked from local farmers. The menu of produce changes weekly and is dependent on what's local and in season -- so you'll never get bored -- and if you aren't super into what's picked for that week, you can make up to five substitutions in every delivery so nothing's wasted. You can expect items like pears, sweet potatoes, blood oranges and avocados. The plan: Choose from six options -- three organic and three all-natural in small, medium and large. Prices run the gamut from $44 for the smallest box and $69 for the largest.

From the Farmer DMV residents can take advantage of From the Farmer, a produce-delivering company that works with local, sustainable and organic farmers to build subscription boxes filled with the likes of asparagus, broccoli, lettuce heads, cilantro and grapes. You can pick boxes based on how much produce you'll go through. Or if you simply want fruits or vegetables, there's a box called Cooking Essentials, which is stocked with items that you should always keep in your kitchen (think garlic, white potatoes and yellow onions). For those who want to add on other products to their fruit and vegetable bounty, From the Farmer also provides a regional coffee box and rotating artisan bread shipment. The plan: From the Farmer presents eight different farm boxes, including a small seasonal box, all fruit box and local box. The cheapest box clocks in at $12.50 (Cooking Essentials) while the most expensive is $45 (Large Seasonal Box).

Imperfect Foods Imperfect Foods operates as both a produce subscription as well as a grocery delivery service. Organic and conventional produce, which can be customized and altered based on your taste preferences and dietary restrictions, can be dropped off at your door, along with grocery staples and snacks, like eggs, olive oil and sausages. Delivery is available to a handful of states on the West Coast, East Coast and Midwest, so put in your zip code to see if your location is in the delivery zone. The plan: Plans are customized and priced based on your household size, whether you want organic or nonorganic produce, and if you're looking to add in grains, snacks, dairy and meat and fish, but 11 to 13 pounds of organic produce starts at $24.

Farm Fresh to You While many produce subscription services source fruits and vegetables from a number of farms, Farm Fresh to You plucks organic and sustainable items straight from the company's own family farm in California, Capay Organic. Simply pick a box, customize the produce to your liking, add other farm products (like hand-crafted jam and small-batch honey), then get it delivered to your door. The plan: Farm Fresh to You ships six different kinds of boxes, like traditional CSA, snack pack and fruit only. Boxes range in size from mini to monster, as do the prices ($27.50 to $61), and you can select to have shipments arrive weekly, every other week or every three or four weeks.

Read more:

Originally published earlier and updated periodically as we review new services.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.