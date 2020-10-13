Best Prime Day video game gear deals: Save $70 on Corsair K95 keyboard, $350 on Alienware's huge curved gaming monitor

Yes, the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming soon. But they won't be available in time for Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there's zero chance they'd be discounted if they were. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, there are plenty of deals on gaming gear and accessories coming over the next two days.
These are the current best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Newegg and other retailers. We'll be updating this list throughout the day with new deals, and moving expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom to help you keep track.
Here's your Prime Day splurge. Alienware's massive 21:9 (really, really widescreen) curved screen display, with a 3,440x1,440 resolution is down to $850. Original price was $1,200, and you can usually find it for around $1,050 or so.
One of the best all-around gaming keyboards, with per-key RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Silver mechanical key switches.
A hefty, big-sounding set of gaming headphones with its own DAC (digital analog conversion) and preamp, which includes a breakout box with a big volume knob.
The next Assassin's Creed game isn't even out yet, but you can already knock $10 off for current-gen consoles.
One of the oddest of the retro mini consoles, this Neogeo micro arcade outputs to a TV, but also has its own built-in 3.5-inch screen. It has 40 built-in games like King of Fighters, Metal Slug and Fatal Fury (honestly, those are probably the ones you care about). This deluxe version includes two wired Neogeo gamepads and even an HDMI cable.
