Best Prime Day TV deals right now: Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Thinking about getting a new TV? Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, which means it's a great time to score a deal and upgrade your existing setup. And it's not just Amazon that's slashing prices on TVs. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are getting in on the action and tempting buyers with savings on screens both big and small.

Today you can pay as little as $120 for a 32-inch Fire TV from Insignia, and the savings go up from there. 43-inch and 55-inch models from Vizio, TCL and more are at their lowest prices of the year, while 65-inch and and bigger sizes can be had from LG, Samsung and others. No matter your budget or room size, there's a TV out there for you, likely for at least $100 off right now. Below, we've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen so far.

Read more: TV price drops: Know the cycle of sales during Prime Day and beyond

Sarah Tew/CNET By today's standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 32 inches, and its 720p resolution lags behind the 4K standard. But it does serve up Amazon's Fire TV interface as well as an Alexa voice remote, and at an $80 discount for Prime members it makes a great choice for a secondary or kids' room. We've seen this TV as low as $100 but $120 is still a great price for a 32-inch TV on Prime Day.

Insignia Looking to go just a bit bigger? Paying another $100 for this Insignia gets you a 43-inch screen and 4K resolution -- and just like the 32-inch model it comes with Amazon's Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. If you can afford it, we'd definitely recommend going bigger.

Amazon Here's another inexpensive 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV. A size up from the above Insignia, this 50-inch model from Toshiba is discounted by a sizable $120 for Prime members. Read our Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL model already has a low price and is on sale right now with a $30 discount, Prime member or not. The 50-inch Fire TV above is less but we'd still recommend this Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. Read the Toshiba 50S435 review.

Amazon Amazon's answer to Roku is the Fire TV system, and the Prime Day discount for members brings this TV to just $30 more than the TCL above -- at a larger 55-inch size. If you're on the fence between the two, know that while we like Roku better than Fire TV, bigger is better in our book so if you have the room, this is the one we'd get.

David Katzmaier/CNET Vizio's M-Series Quantum is one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming, a tech that provides excellent contrast. The 55-inch model is only $480, but you need to be logged in to the free-to-join My Best Buy membership program to see the $20 discounts mentioned here. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite TV for the money is the TCL 6-series, but it didn't get a Prime Day price cut like this. The Vizio P65Q9-H1 has similar specs as the 6-series starting with a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. CNET hasn't fully reviewed it yet, but based on our initial impressions and previous experience, it should best the picture of the M-Series above, deliver comparable picture quality to the 6-series and features better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5 than either one. The price above is for My Best Buy members; non-members pay $900, which is still an excellent price.

David Katzmaier/CNET Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he's seen a few over the years). If you're ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 65-inch model had been hovering near the $2,000 mark and has dropped to $1,850 on Amazon. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Vizio makes an OLED TV too, and it's on sale at Best Buy for less than the above LG at both the 65-inch size shown here and the 55-inch version. You can save $400 on the 65-inch model and $300 on the 55-incher. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet and for a TV this expensive, he'd lean toward the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want OLED image quality for the lowest price, it's Vizio right now.

Amazon Remember when we said bigger is better? It doesn't get much bigger than this. We haven't reviewed the TU-6950 but based on its specifications we don't expect this 2020 model to perform better than any of the full-array local dimming or OLED TVs above, despite the Samsung brand. But it sure is bigger, so if you want to go for sheer size, this all-time low price is tempting.

Expired Deals