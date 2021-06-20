Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Prime Day TV deals right now: Great discounts on Hisense, Insignia, LG, Toshiba and more

Ready for a living room upgrade? Some of our favorite TVs are on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for Amazon's big summer sale.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has just about started -- and with these Prime Day deals, a brand-new TV could be in your immediate future. Even better is that you don't have to wait until Prime Day proper to score a deal. Many already affordable TV staples, like Insignia and Vizio, are already on sale.

That's right, Amazon has already started running discounts on a number of TVs, including two of the brand's low-cost Fire TV Edition TVs, along with solid deals from Best Buy -- including the best-rated TV that CNET TV guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed. Here's what we know about Prime Day deals on TVs today.

Hisense 60-inch 60A6G: $380

Save $110
Best Buy

We haven't tested this Hisense TV (we generally prefer Roku models). But a 60-inch 4K TV for under $400 is a solid deal -- and you can always hook up a cheap streaming stick or box if you don't like the Android TV experience.

$380 at Best Buy

Insignia 43-inch NS-43DF710NA21: $220

Save $100
Insignia

By today's standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 43 inches, but it serves up a crisp 4K resolution along with Amazon's Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. With its $100 discount for Prime members, this 43-inch Insignia could make an inexpensive addition as a second TV in your home for a smaller room where you don't need a huge screen.

$220 at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch 50LF621U21: $310

Save $120
Amazon

Here's another inexpensive 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition TV. A size up from the above Insignia, this 50-inch model from Toshiba is discounted by a sizable $120 for Prime members.

Read our Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review.

 

$310 at Amazon

TCL 50-inch 50S435: $320

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

This 50-inch TCL model already has a low price and is on sale right now with a $30 discount, Prime member or not. It features Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. You'll get the same image quality with the TCL S435 series as the preceding S425 series, which we found to be good enough for most people.

$320 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series: Best TV for the money in 2020
4:21

Vizio 55-inch M55Q7-H1: $480

Save $20
David Katzmaier/CNET

Vizio's M-Series Quantum is one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming, a tech that provides excellent contrast. The 55-inch model is only $480, but you need to be logged in to the free-to-join My Best Buy membership program to see the $20 discounts mentioned here. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680.

Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

 

$480 at Best Buy

Vizio 65-inch P65Q9-H1: $1,180

OLED alternative
Sarah Tew/CNET

This TV is a prime candidate if you can't afford OLED. Vizio's P-Series Quantum offers a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet, but based on his experience with the previous version its image quality is likely similar to, if not slightly better than, the TCL 6-Series overall, with better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5. The 65-inch Vizio PQ is $20 off if you sign up for the free My Best Buy membership program.

$1,180 at Best Buy

LG 65-inch OLED65CXPUA: $1,850

Best OLED image quality
David Katzmaier/CNET

Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he's seen a few over the years). If you're ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 65-inch model had been hovering near the $2,000 mark and has dropped to $1,850 on Amazon.

Read our LG OLEDCX series review.

 

$1,850 at Amazon
