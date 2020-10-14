Best Prime Day soundbar, speaker deals: Save $200 on Sony Atmos bar, $110 on Klipsch

Amazon Prime Day

It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, and there are still a number of great deals to be had on audio gear. While Amazon's own Echo Studio smart speaker is sold out, the company is still honoring the discounted price, plus there's also Atmos soundbars and some truly excellent passive loudspeakers to be had.

The most unexpected is the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass -- CNET's favorite soundbar under $300 -- which is now discounted by $70. It's a great-sounding speaker, and one of the best TV sound upgrades you can currently make. Sony's Atmos soundbars have also had healthy discounts.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate. This story will be updated frequently in the days ahead.

Sarah Tew/CNET Not a soundbar as such, more of a "smart soundbar replacement." The Amazon Echo Studio offers excellent sound, Alexa voice assistant and a TV connection. Its Dolby Atmos capability is just the icing on the cake. Amazon says the speakers will be back in stock on Dec. 21 but is still honoring the price for preorders now. Read our Amazon Echo Studio review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET I named the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass as my favorite soundbar under $300 and now it's available for under $250. It may offer a big, powerful subwoofer but it's also capable of dynamic and detailed sound for both movies and music. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 is already one of the best deals in audio -- it offers audiophile quality for half the price of other brands. The speaker looks great and sounds awesome with music and movies alike. And at $60 off, it's an absolute steal. Read our Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 review.

Klipsch CNET's Audiophiliac named the Klipsch RP-600M his 2019 speaker of the year. It offers gutsy sound and head-turning looks. It pairs great with a stereo amp or as the foundation of a great home theater system. Read our Klipsch Reference Premiere 600M first take.

Ty.Pendlebury Finding a Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar for under $500 is almost a Herculean task, but thanks to Prime Day, the excellent HT-G700 now fits the bill. It may cut some corners -- there are no up-firing speakers, for example -- but it offers immersive, Atmos-like sound not often heard from a single bar and subwoofer combo. Read our Sony HT-G700 review.