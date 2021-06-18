Best Prime Day smartwatch deals so far: Discounts on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa 2 live now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't officially start until early next week, but the deals for some electronics have already started. Those looking for a new smartwatch should have a few good options for deep discounts at Amazon or at rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches including Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables. Note that these prices could drop even more in the days ahead, but we'll keep collecting the best deals we find in this category here.
Deep discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart with all four major retailers dropping the normally $399 smartwatch down to $329 for the GPS-only 40mm aluminum version.
Those looking for the larger 44mm size should also be able to find $70 savings, with other discounts available for cellular and stainless steel styles.
Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price.
Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3, and while it has had issues for some lately when updating to new software versions, the 2017 smartwatch still does the job of providing basic notifications and health tracking on your wrist.
Amazon doesn't yet have the discount but you can find the lower price at Best Buy, Walmart and Target.
Fitbit's Versa 2 is a couple of years old and may lack some of the newer features found on the Versa 3 and Sense, such as a built-in GPS and the ability to take calls from your wrist, it is still a solid smartwatch. For Prime Day it is down to $130, a $50 discount from its usual $180 price.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.