Best Prime Day smartwatch deals so far: Discounts on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa 2 live now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't officially start until early next week, but the deals for some electronics have already started. Those looking for a new smartwatch should have a few good options for deep discounts at Amazon or at rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches including Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables. Note that these prices could drop even more in the days ahead, but we'll keep collecting the best deals we find in this category here.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Deep discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart with all four major retailers dropping the normally $399 smartwatch down to $329 for the GPS-only 40mm aluminum version. Those looking for the larger 44mm size should also be able to find $70 savings, with other discounts available for cellular and stainless steel styles. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Read our Apple Watch SE review.