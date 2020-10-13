Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Save big on Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Garmin models

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Rivals of the retail giant, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart also have some big sales underway.

Today's deals on Amazon include slashed prices on wearables such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit trackers and Garmin running watches. Although there are tons or great deals to choose from, what you won't see deep discounts on is the Apple Watch: We're only seeing price drops between $15 and $30 on some models, but those are really just a continuation of "everyday low prices" that have been typical for weeks.

Keep reading to discover the best smartwatch deals we've found so far on Amazon. We'll keep updating this story regularly.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Galaxy Watch 3, released in August, comes with advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. It's down to $369 for Prime Day, saving you $31. And unlike the Apple Watch, this one works with iPhones and Android phones. Read our Galaxy Watch 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're new to smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great option to get you started. It has many health and fitness features and is down to $139 from $200, saving you $61. It's not the lowest price ever, but it's $30 to $60 better than the usual selling price. Read our Galaxy Watch Active review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to upgrade to a touchscreen watch, the Fitbit Versa 2 has much to offer. It has a battery that lasts for days and doubles as a fitness tracker. Originally priced at $180, the Fitbit Versa 2 is down to $128 for Prime Day. That's the lowest price we've seen to date. Just be aware there's a newer Versa 3 model (although that one isn't on sale today). Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch that includes eight days of battery life, body energy monitoring, music, pulse ox sensors and more. The watch also has sports apps preloaded to get you active. It's on sale for Prime Day at $200, so you'll save $150. That's the best price we've seen yet.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Full disclosure: This is only $15 off -- holding a discount that was live before Prime Day -- and it's only on a single color in the lineup. But this is the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 6, released just last month. We're only seeing discounts on models with the red and white bands for now. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.