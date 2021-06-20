Best Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch and Galaxy Watches

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales have begun, even though Prime Day itself doesn't officially start until tomorrow. If you're looking for a new smartwatch, you have a few good options for deep discounts at Amazon or at rival sales from Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches, including Apple Watch and Samsung wearables. In the days ahead, these prices could drop even more -- or rise -- but we'll keep collecting the best deals we find in this category here.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

If you want something a little bigger than the 40mm Apple Watch, you can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only in the Product Red Model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five color options as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Read our Apple Watch SE review.