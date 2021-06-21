Best Prime Day phone deals: Save on Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Google Pixel and more

Deal Savings Price



























Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is officially here: The big sale kicked off on Monday and lasts until the end of Tuesday. On top of that, we're getting competing sales from Walmart and Target at the same time. Prime Day has just started, and more specials will be rolling out as it progresses, but we've already found a few early discounts on phones with prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on Amazon and other sites.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Make sure to check back often for the latest deal prices, as we're updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better Prime Day phone deals and expired offers.

Angela Lang/CNET Google's Pixel 3XL phone is no longer carried by Google, but you can still find the highly rated device at other retailers for a good price, including B&H. The Pixel 3XL has what in 2018 was a top-of-the-line camera that includes an enhanced low-light feature and wide selfie shots. It's also water resistant and has wireless charging. Read our Google Pixel 3XL review.

Drew Evans/CNET Samsung's Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is the midlevel version of the flagship S21 phone (find out how it compares to the S21 and S21 Ultra). It features a 6.7-inch screen, three cameras and a 4,800-mAh battery. At Samsung, you can now get the phone for $100 off with no trade-in. If you do have a trade-in, you could end up getting it for far less money. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

Angela Lang/CNET Looking for a flip phone with all the best smartphone perks? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, released last year, has a foldable screen, reverse-wireless charging and lots of strong specs for its experimental design. CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt called it "the best foldable phone I've ever used." You can find it for $50 off at Samsung, or more if you have a trade-in. Read our Galaxy Z Flip review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S10, Samsung's 2019 flagship phone, has a number of great features for a good price -- especially with this sale. CNET rated it an 8.9 out of 10 thanks to its top-notch screen, camera and battery life. Read our Galaxy S10 review.

Samsung Another option in Samsung's budget A line, the A10 includes a 6.2-inch screen, 32GB of storage and three cameras. You can save a few dollars on the A10 phone right now at Amazon.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Last year's OnePlus 8T includes a silky 120Hz display and four cameras on the back, along with a large 65-watt charger that juices up the phone quickly. It's available for almost $200 off at Amazon right now. Read our OnePlus 8T review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released last year as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it handles basic tasks admirably and has an elegant design. You can find it for almost $100 off at Amazon right now. Read our TCL 10L review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is among Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phones, released in 2020. Its greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x zoom lens and 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's review called the Galaxy S21 the "no-brainer 'you're due for an upgrade' phone" thanks to its sleek design, 5G support and lower price -- made even better with $100 off at Amazon right now. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Play is one of Motorola's budget smartphone options that looks more expensive than it actually is. It has a fingerprint reader incorporated into the Motorola logo on the back of the phone, as well as a headphone jack and 32GB of storage. Right now it's on sale for $160 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Stylus includes a large 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display and a quad camera array. Plus, the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. It's on sale for $280 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2021 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 32GB of storage, along with a 6.6-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $190 at Amazon. Read our Moto G Power review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Motorola One 5G Ace is a solid 5G phone that won't break the bank, especially for an extra $20 off right now. It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen, a massive 5,000-mAh battery and 128GB of storage. It also offers protection against spills and water. Read our Motorola One 5G Ace review.

Samsung The Galaxy A12 is the least expensive new phone Samsung sells, and it's the one to consider if you simply want a phone for all of life's essentials and don't need to waste money on extravagant cameras or supercomputer levels of processing power. It doesn't have 5G, but it does have four rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and a large 5,000-mAh battery.