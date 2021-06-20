Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right now: Big discounts on Luigi's Mansion 3, Zelda and Mario games

Nintendo has a lot of great game deals available right now, and they're all expiring soon.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Nintendo fans know that the company's games don't often go on sale -- meaning anyone looking for a title with Zelda, Mario, Luigi, Pikmin or other Nintendo-specific characters is accustomed to paying full price. Thankfully, Prime Day is offering a respite. From big games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to indie titles like Hollow Knight, there are plenty of discounted titles that anyone with a Nintendo Switch will want to pick up. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $42

Save $18
Nintendo screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

It's been four years since Breath of the Wild was released, and it's still one of the best titles for the Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before. 

$42 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $40

Save $20

The remake of Link's Awakening is one of several AAA Switch titles currently on sale at Walmart. Others include Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Odyssey.

$40 at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition: $15

Save $65
Ubisoft

Mario and Rabbids come together for a crazy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

$15 at Amazon

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: $30

Save $26
Nintendo

Nintendo brought back the cute alien strategy game to the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes the full game along with side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Louie. 

$30 at Target

Hollow Knight: $9

Save $6
Team Cherry

Hollow Knight is a multi-award winning 2D action adventure game with players taking control of the nameless knight who travels to Hollownest to discover what happened to this fallen kingdom.

$9 at Amazon

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $30

Save $14

Mario is in a different kind of adventure in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Once again, he'll have to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time around, he doesn't have to just jump on turtle shells as the Paper Mario series uses RPG mechanics. 

$30 at Target

Dead Cells: $15

Save $10
Motion Twin

Another indie darling, Dead Cells is a 2D action game with randomized dungeons and challenging combat. Escape the cursed island if you can. 

$15 at Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: $24

Save $16

The largest Witcher adventure made its way to the portable Switch -- to the surprise of many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through more than 100 hours of gameplay. 

$24 at Amazon

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: $42

Save $18

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft remade its game, adding better visuals, audio and other quality-of-life improvements.

$42 at Amazon

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition: $10

Save $5

Based on the popular comic that went on to be a cult movie. Players control Scott or his friends in this retro beat-em-up.

$10 at Amazon
