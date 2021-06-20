Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right now: Big discounts on Luigi's Mansion 3, Zelda and Mario games

Deal Savings Price















Show more (5 items)

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Nintendo fans know that the company's games don't often go on sale -- meaning anyone looking for a title with Zelda, Mario, Luigi, Pikmin or other Nintendo-specific characters is accustomed to paying full price. Thankfully, Prime Day is offering a respite. From big games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to indie titles like Hollow Knight, there are plenty of discounted titles that anyone with a Nintendo Switch will want to pick up. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.

Nintendo screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET It's been four years since Breath of the Wild was released, and it's still one of the best titles for the Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before.

The remake of Link's Awakening is one of several AAA Switch titles currently on sale at Walmart. Others include Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Odyssey.

Ubisoft Mario and Rabbids come together for a crazy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

Nintendo Nintendo brought back the cute alien strategy game to the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes the full game along with side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Louie.

Team Cherry Hollow Knight is a multi-award winning 2D action adventure game with players taking control of the nameless knight who travels to Hollownest to discover what happened to this fallen kingdom.

Mario is in a different kind of adventure in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Once again, he'll have to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time around, he doesn't have to just jump on turtle shells as the Paper Mario series uses RPG mechanics.

Motion Twin Another indie darling, Dead Cells is a 2D action game with randomized dungeons and challenging combat. Escape the cursed island if you can.

The largest Witcher adventure made its way to the portable Switch -- to the surprise of many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft remade its game, adding better visuals, audio and other quality-of-life improvements.