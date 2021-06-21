Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Luigi's Mansion 3, Zelda and Mario on sale

Deal Savings Price

















Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is here, and Nintendo Switch owners have plenty of deals to choose from -- and not just from Amazon. Nintendo rarely discounts its own games, but Prime Day and its rivals have brought down the price of the portable console's biggest titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Paper Mario: The Origami King. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.

Although the Switch Lite isn't on sale, Amazon is throwing in a 128GB memory card. What's special about this card is that it's officially licensed by Nintendo, comes in red and has a Super Mario Bros. mushroom on it. The Switch Lite comes in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

Nintendo screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET It's been four years since Breath of the Wild was released, and it's still one of the best games for the Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before.

The remake of Link's Awakening from the original Game Boy has players exploring a strange island as Link.

Luigi returns in another ghost hunting adventure in Luigi's Mansion 3. He'll once again try to find his missing brother while trying not to be afraid of any ghosts.

Ubisoft Mario and Rabbids come together for an absurdist strategy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

Nintendo Nintendo brought back the cute alien strategy game to the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes the full game along with side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Louie.

Team Cherry Hollow Knight is a multi-award winning 2D action adventure game with players taking control of the nameless knight who travels to Hollownest to discover what happened to this fallen kingdom.

Mario is in a different kind of adventure in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Once again, he'll have to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time around, he doesn't have to just jump on turtle shells as the Paper Mario series uses RPG mechanics.

The largest Witcher adventure made its way to the portable Switch -- to the surprise of many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft remade its game, adding better visuals, audio and other quality-of-life improvements.