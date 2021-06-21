Best Prime Day monitor deals

Deal Savings Price









There are some surprisingly big price drops on monitors at Amazon this Prime Day, with a ton of models hitting all-time low prices. That makes it a great time to pick up some bargains. You may also be able to find some really good prices from around the web even if they're not part of much-hyped sales events including Target's Deal Days, Walmart's Deals for Days or Best Buy's Bigger Deal.

But, as always with monitors, you have to be careful. Some of the low prices are from manufacturers seeking to clear the channel of old models so that they can bring brand new ones to market in time for your Black Friday shopping pleasure. If you're not picky and the price means the difference between springing for 4K or settling for 2,560x1,440 (aka 1440p or QHD), then by all means -- go for the oldster.

Reading the customer reviews can also be tricky, especially if you don't know enough to tell the sense from the nonsense. You hear lots of cautionary tales about fake reviews, but those are easy to discount. It's harder to figure out which of the complaints are valid, which of the valid problems will affect you and which are worth living with for the significant discount.

I've tried to filter out the models that don't seem like great deals to me, whether it's because the price is still high for the feature set or because the reviews throw red flags in my face. If you want to see Amazon's entire selection of monitor deals, check out its lists of Laptop, Desktops, Monitors and Tablet deals; Gaming Desktops, Laptops and Monitors deals; and savings on Handpicked Laptops, Desktops, and Monitors.

Unless otherwise noted, these run from midnight PT June 21 through 11:59 p.m. PT June 22. I'll update over the course of the sale -- and with any good or better deals I find elsewhere.

Acer I don't normally recommend a curved display for 27 inches (the curve is frequently more of an annoyance than a benefit on monitors smaller than 32 inches), but if you want to surround yourself with two or three for gaming the curve makes sense, especially with this model's "zero frame" design. This model also has a gaming-friendly 240Hz refresh rate, and at its all-time-low price of $250 you may be able to afford to surround yourself with them. It's got a VA panel rather than IPS, though, so it may not be the perfect choice if you're picky about off-angle viewing and sensitive to ghosting.

Samsung Amazon's got an exclusive, all-time low price on this 32-inch FreeSync-compatible gaming monitor, at least for the moment -- even lower than on Samsung's own site. The resolution is 2,560 x 1,440 at 144H, so it's not a wide monitor, rather a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. There are some caveats, though: It's a VA panel (so low 250-nit brightness) and the VESA mount is 75 x 75 rather than the more common 100 x 100 or 200 x 200. The 34-inch version of this display is on sale for Prime members as well for an all-time low of $420. That one's 165Hz with a wide aspect ratio (3,440 x 1,440 resolution), but otherwise the same.

BenQ You can find some 27-inch 4K monitors for a lot less today, but it's a minefield. I've liked the BenQ displays in this line -- I tested the dirt-cheap FHD version -- and a lot of what I liked there carries over here, including the better-than-average 5-watt stereo speakers. Don't expect real HDR: Its HDRi technology just simulates HDR the best it can given the small sRGB gamut and low brightness. It isn't awful, but BenQ deserves the complaints it gets for advertising it as such. This one's at the lowest price I've seen.

Samsung If you're looking to go big on the cheap, this Samsung is priced right at its all-time low of $480 and doesn't skimp on the resolution -- a lot of cheap models are only 2,560 x 1,440 rather than 3,440. If you ignore the "HDR10" spec, which just means it knows how to decode HDR video, not that it can display it at anything remotely like HDR quality (a common misleading monitor marketing tactic) and don't expect IPS-quality color saturation and viewing angle (it's a VA panel), you'll be happy for the extra screen real estate for working. It's not a gaming monitor -- it's part Samsung's business line, which has led to disappointment from gamers -- and includes a LAN connection, USB hub and the ability to output 90 watts for laptop charging.