Best Prime Day laptop deals: Save $200 on the MacBook Pro, $330 on a Gateway Notebook and more

Prime Day rolls on, complete with attractive discounts on laptops to fit a wide variety of computing needs. Whether you want a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one model, you'll find a fit in the range of laptops on sale. We've rounded up the best laptop deals not just from Amazon but also from Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the MSI Prestige 14 on sale at Amazon for only $850. It's an all-aluminum MacBook clone with the latest Intel silicon and a huge solid-state drive.

Speaking of MacBooks, Amazon also has a good deal on Apple's flagship laptops complete with the company's new M1 chip. Plus, Amazon has a well-rounded Lenovo IdeaPad S340 that delivers midrange features at a budget price. And there is a pair of budget Gateway laptops deeply discounted at Walmart.

These deals are all accurate at the time of publishing, and we'll check back regularly to keep them updated and add new great deals when we find them.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB SSD for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The green and black models are sold out, but you can get it at a steep discount in either blue or pink.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to all four color choices.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The step-up MacBook Air model has a list price of $1,249 and delivers the M1 processor with a slight difference from the baseline model -- it has an eight-core GPU. More significantly, it doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD. You can get this model for a lowest-we've-seen-yet $1,100 with savings at checkout. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The baseline model also features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Retina display, the Magic keyboard and the Touch Bar with Touch ID. The baseline config is currently $199 off at Amazon, dropping the price to an all-time low.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is $70 off at Newegg and supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display checks the box for full HD resolution.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Newegg This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At its discounted price, it provides ample bang for the buck with a modern and powerful Intel CPU along with ample memory and solid-state storage capacity.

Josh Goldman/CNET Plenty of memory and solid-state storage power this 15-inch Lenovo laptop. It's based on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is a generation behind Intel's current crop of chips but should provide enough muscle for general Windows use, especially when paired with 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and touch support.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. This Prestige 14 sale model delivers modern components, tons of style and $299 in savings for Prime Day.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted two-in-one convertible lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.4-inch touchscreen boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Dell This 15-inch laptop from Dell is another low-cost option with a roomy 512GB SSD. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 chip and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch screen is full HD resolution.

