The earliest Prime Day kitchen deals we're bookmarking, ASAP

Amazon Prime Day

Although is still a week away, we're already looking ahead to one of the biggest shopping events for the kitchen and home. A handful of announced cookware deals have already started cropping up, and while the sale prices won't activate until Prime Day hits, you can simply bookmark this page or toss these seriously marked-down pots and pans into your cart while you wait for Oct. 13.

Read more: When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? And what kinds of deals can you expect?

We're talking 16-piece cookware sets priced at just $60, and big-name brands like GreenPan, Blue Diamond and OXO offering up deals on grill pans, skillets, ceramic nonstick pans and kitchen utensils. For now, keep this page handy and check back often as we'll keep this story updated with more kitchen and home Prime Day deals as they become available.

OXO Complete with a sturdy stainless steel handle that'll stay cool, the skillet also boasts a durable, hard-anodized coating that will help easily release whatever's cooking.

GreenPan Only available on Amazon, these ceramic skillets are scratch resistant, designed to stand up to even the toughest of daily demands. Not only are the pans oven- and broiler-safe, you can also toss them in the dishwasher for easy clean-up.

Green Life Available in six bright colors, this 16-piece cookware set includes all the basics: a 4-inch mini skillet, 7- and 9.5-inch skillets, 1- and 2-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart stock pot with lid, a 2.5-quart sauté pan with lid, a 7-inch stainless steel steamer and four kitchen utensils.

Blue Diamond Every meal can be a breeze, thanks to this set from Blue Diamond. The diamond-infused coating guarantees the pan is scratch resistant and more conductive than copper, meaning it heats up faster. The set contains a 10-inch skillet, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart sauté pan with lid, a 5-quart stock pot with lid and two nylon cooking utensils.