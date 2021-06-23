Best Prime Day iPad deals still available: Save $79 on the iPad Air

Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

We've moved expired discounts to the bottom of this list, but the deals at the top are still available and worth checking out.

Day 2 of AmazonPrime Day 2021 has arrived! With the annual event ending tomorrow, now is the time to snag some of the best deals of the year.

We'll continue to monitor Amazon, as well as its competitors such as Target, Best Buy and Walmart -- all of which are running Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on iPads. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but it's down to $299 at Amazon. Read our iPad 2020 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air delivers a lot of what the iPad Pro does, but at a lower price. That great value earned it our Editors' Choice award last year, but the newer Pro raises the bar (albeit for more money). This deal covers all color choices besides silver, so keep in mind that prices may vary as you select your style. Note that as of Prime Day proper, the price dropped to $520 -- the lowest on record at Amazon. But a lot of Apple products are selling out quickly; the same could happen here. Read our iPad Air review.

Expired deals

