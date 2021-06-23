Best Prime Day deals still available Walmart Prime Day deals still live Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in Snapchat case Loki episode 3 recap Sexy Beasts trailer Both child tax credit portals now open
Best Prime Day iPad deals still available: Save $79 on the iPad Air

Don't miss these stellar Prime Day deals on Apple's iPads, from the 2020 iPad Air to the newest iPad Pro.

Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on. 

We've moved expired discounts to the bottom of this list, but the deals at the top are still available and worth checking out.

Day 2 of AmazonPrime Day 2021 has arrived! With the annual event ending tomorrow, now is the time to snag some of the best deals of the year.

We'll continue to monitor Amazon, as well as its competitors such as TargetBest Buy and Walmart -- all of which are running Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on iPads. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here. 

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB, 2020): $299

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but it's down to $299 at Amazon.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB, 2020): $520

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air delivers a lot of what the iPad Pro does, but at a lower price. That great value earned it our Editors' Choice award last year, but the newer Pro raises the bar (albeit for more money). This deal covers all color choices besides silver, so keep in mind that prices may vary as you select your style. 

Note that as of Prime Day proper, the price dropped to $520 -- the lowest on record at Amazon. But a lot of Apple products are selling out quickly; the same could happen here.

Read our iPad Air review.

 

Expired deals

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $699

Apple's newest iPad is on sale at a record low price on Amazon -- if you get the space gray color and 128GB of memory. These devices have 11-inch screens, a 12-megapixel camera and Apple's M1 chip for faster performance. Check out the deal now, because these are disappearing quickly.

