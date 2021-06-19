Juneteenth The Batman debate TCL 4-Series TV 12 big Prime Day deals Last-minute Father's Day gifts How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Prime Day iPad deals so far: Save $60 on iPad Air, $30 on 10.5-inch iPad

Better iPad sales are expected to start Monday, but there here a couple of sweet deals out there this weekend.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner, taking place Monday and Tuesday. If you're on the hunt for iPad deals, you're in luck. We're keeping a close eye on Apple, and the deals Amazon is offering on the tablets. 

The major thing you need to keep in mind about Apple is that iPads often sell elsewhere for a bit less than their list price at the Apple Store, where the cost is basically never cut. Decent sales are out there right now (with savings of $30 to $60, or even more), but we may also see better deals during the upcoming Prime Day sales at Amazon. 

In other words: You may see some decent discounts right now, but you may want to wait until Prime Day officially starts before buying. We'll continue to monitor Amazon as well as its competitors such as Best BuyTarget and Walmart -- all of which have already announced Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on this popular tablet brand. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here. 

Prime Day 2021

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB, 2020): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but it's down to $299 at Amazon. We saw it dip to $279 last year at Costco, and it's possible we'll see this baseline iPad drop during actual Prime Day or one of the counter-sales.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

$299 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB, 2020): $539

Save $60 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air delivers a lot of what the iPad Pro does, but at a lower price. That great value earned it our Editors' Choice award last year, but the newer Pro raises the bar (albeit for more money). This deal covers all color choices besides silver, so keep in mind that prices may vary as you select your style. 

Read our iPad Air review.

 

$539 at Amazon