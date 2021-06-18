Best Prime Day iPad deals so far: Save $30 on 10.5-inch iPad, $40 on iPad Air

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 is just days away, taking place Monday and Tuesday. So if you're on the hunt for iPad deals, it's time to sit up and pay attention. We're keeping a close eye on Apple, and the deals Amazon is offering on the tablets.

The major thing you need to keep in mind about Apple is that iPads often sell elsewhere for a bit less than their list price at the Apple Store, where the cost is basically never cut. Decent sales are out there right now (with savings of $30 to $50, or even more), but we may also see better deals during the upcoming Prime Day sales at Amazon.

In other words: You may see some decent discounts right now, but you should wait until Prime Day next week before buying. We'll continue to monitor Amazon as well as its competitors such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart -- all of which have already announced Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on this popular tablet brand. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but it's down to $299 at Amazon. We saw it dip to $279 last year at Costco, and it's possible we'll see this baseline iPad drop during actual Prime Day or one of the counter-sales. Read our iPad 2020 review.