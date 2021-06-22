Best Prime Day iPad deals: Save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Day 2 of AmazonPrime Day 2021 has arrived! With the annual event ending tomorrow, now is the time to snag some of the best deals of the year.

We'll continue to monitor Amazon, as well as its competitors such as Target, Best Buy and Walmart -- all of which are running Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on iPads. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Apple Apple's newest iPad is on sale at a record low price on Amazon -- if you get the space gray color and 128GB of memory. These devices have 11-inch screens, a 12-megapixel camera and Apple's M1 chip for faster performance. Check out the deal now, because these are disappearing quickly.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but it's down to $299 at Amazon. Read our iPad 2020 review.