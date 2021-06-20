Best Prime Day iPad deals: $60 off on iPad Air and $30 off on 10.5-inch iPad

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 is just hours away! Taking place June 21 and 22, this sales event is the ideal time to score a deal on Apple products. That means if you're looking for some savings on an iPad, it might be time to pounce on some deals.

One thing to keep in mind about Apple is that iPads often sell elsewhere for a bit less than their list price at the Apple Store, where the cost is basically never cut. Decent sales are out there right now (with savings of $30 to $60, or even more), but we may also see even better discounts once Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday.

In other words: Are definitely some compelling discounts right now, but you might want to wait the final few hours until Prime Day officially begins before making your purchase. We'll continue to monitor Amazon, as well as its competitors such as Target, Best Buy and Walmart -- all of which have already announced Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on this popular tablet brand. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but it's down to $299 at Amazon. We saw it dip to $279 last year at Costco, and it's possible we'll see this baseline iPad drop during actual Prime Day or one of the counter-sales. Read our iPad 2020 review.